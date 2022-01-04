Prime Minister Narendra Modi: after becoming Prime Minister, he brought New Delhi to the gates of Manipur: Prime Minister to Imphal





PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects today. Imphal (Manipur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized previous governments for leaving Manipur “on his own” and said he had brought the BJP-run center to state gates. “There was a time when Manipur was on its own. I came to Manipur many times before I became Prime Minister. I knew the pain in your hearts. So after 2014 I brought the whole Indian government to your door, ”Prime Minister Modi said, addressing the audience. Hailing the people of Manipur for having “formed a stable government” in the state, Prime Minister Modi said: “60% of households in Manipur have access to tap water thanks to the Har Ghar Jal program, reflecting the government engine commitment. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects today. The Prime Minister said that Manipur has enjoyed commendable success in various fields. “1.80,000 houses were sanctioned under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, 4,25,000 people benefited from the Ayushman Bharat mission, 1.5 lakh of free gas and 1.3 lakh of free electricity connections were provided,” the official said. Prime Minister Modi. “30,000 houses now have toilets as part of the Swachh Bharat 5 mission. 30 lakh free vaccine doses have been administered so far,” he added while saying that today Manipur becomes the symbol of a new culture of change. PM Modi inaugurated 13 projects worth over Rs 1,850 crore and laid the foundation stone for nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore; covering sectors such as road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, IT, etc. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of five national road projects which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, with a cumulative length of over 110 km. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

