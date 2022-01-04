Donald Trump and two of his children subpoenaed in family business fraud investigation | World news





The New York attorney general has subpoenaed Donald Trump and his two eldest children as part of a civil investigation into the former president’s business practices and family business.

The subpoenas of Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump to testify in the inquiry were disclosed Monday in a file filed with a New York state court in Manhattan.

Letitia James also subpoenaed Mr. Trump to testify.

Image: Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr have been subpoenaed to testify

Lawyers for the Trump family have asked a judge who oversaw disputes over the investigation to overturn the “unprecedented and unconstitutional” offer.

They also asked the judge to block subpoenas until the Manhattan district attorney completed a related criminal investigation which Ms James joined in May.

His subpoenas are part of his nearly three-year investigation into whether the Trump Organization fraudulently inflated the value of its real estate holdings to secure bank loans and then downgraded their value to lower its tax bill.

The investigation focused on several Trump properties, including the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York, the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, as well as a building of offices in downtown Manhattan.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Mr. Trump, accused Ms. James of “arming her office” through a “political witch hunt” that violates the constitutional rights of the former president.

“Her actions are a threat to our democracy and I plan to hold her accountable as much as possible,” Habba told Reuters news agency.

“Delayed tactics”

Another of Mr Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, had previously been interviewed by Ms James’ office in October 2020.

The former US president entrusted the Trump Organization with his adult sons and the company’s longtime chief financial adviser Allen Weisselberg when he became president in 2017.

Ivanka Trump previously worked for the Trump Organization before becoming a senior White House adviser.

Ms James accused the Trumps of using “delay tactics” to obstruct her investigation.

She said “despite their names” that they had to follow the same rules as everyone else and promised: “Our investigation will continue without being discouraged.”

It comes after Mr Trump filed a lawsuit against Ms James in an attempt to block her investigation for civil fraud at her business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-and-two-of-his-children-subpoenaed-in-fraud-investigation-into-family-business-12508637

