Developing superior human resources, Jokowi is assessed as having succeeded in presenting equitable access to education





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is strongly committed to the development of superior and quality human resources (HR). Jokowi’s commitment is reflected in the acceleration of the education digitization program. This was stated by the Chancellor of the Indonesian University of Education (UPI) Prof. Solehuddin as a resource person at the BEM Rema UPI Bandung seminar titled “Digitizing Schools: Breaking the Boundaries of Traditional Learning Spaces” last week. Teacher. Solehuddin said Jokowi’s education digitization program is the answer to the question of asking for education that has long haunted this country. Read also : BPIP calls on President Jokowi to immediately make changes to PP 57/2021 regarding Pancasila education standards He assessed that thanks to digitization, it is easier for people to access education. “Digitization is one of our president’s answers. The president just wants access to education for all Indonesians, ”said Professor Solehuddin in Bandung, West Java, as quoted on Tuesday (4/1/2022). Besides opening up access to education, he added, Jokowi’s digitization program can also create an equal distribution of education. This could therefore improve the quality of Indonesian human resources. “The digitization of education is the answer to achieving educational equality,” added Professor Solehuddin. The same was also expressed by the Vice President of Commission X DPR RI Hetifah Sjaifudian. According to him, Jokowi has succeeded in accelerating Indonesian education through the digitization of education. “I see President Jokowi has made fairly rapid progress. It’s just that we have to keep moving forward because we are competing with other countries,” Hetifah said. Therefore, Hetifah wants Jokowi to speed up the digitization agenda, especially in the education sector. So that in the future, Indonesian education is not left behind by other countries. “Digitization is something that is necessary because our human resources must be able to compete in the global arena. The key is mastery of technology, all knowledge is now very widely open thanks to technology,” concluded Hetifah.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2022/01/04/bangun-sdm-unggul-jokowi-dinilai-sukses-hadirkan-pemerataan-akses-pendidikan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

