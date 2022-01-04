Inaugurates the new terminal of the Agartala airport development project in Tripura





Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala after a detailed inspection on Tuesday. After inaugurating the building, Prime Minister Modi also spoke at the event where he said that 21st century India will move forward leading everyone, with everyone’s development and everyone’s efforts. The prime minister also said delay was once Tripura’s fate, but the state has now become an important trade corridor “Some states should be late, some states continue to aspire to basic facilities, this unbalanced development is not good. This is what the people of Tripura have seen for decades,” he said. . While attacking the previous government in Tripura, the prime minister said there had been widespread corruption and no development. In the 21st century, India will move forward by taking all the steps together on the path of development. The people of Tripura have witnessed ignorance for decades. Previously there was widespread corruption and no development. The government had neither the vision nor the right intention. pic.twitter.com/bDIa0n3C4X – LIVE BJP (@BJPLive) January 4, 2022 “The previous government had no vision or intention to develop Tripura,” the prime minister said. “I had ensured the development of ‘HIRA’ (H-Highways, I-infrastructure, R-Railways, A-Airport) in Tripura. Work is underway to develop Tripura as a gateway to the northeast”, he added. I had promised ‘HIRA’ to Tripura – H – Highways

I – Internet

R – Railways

A – Airways Today, connectivity in Tripura is improving by building on these four pillars. – PM arenarendramodi – LIVE BJP (@BJPLive) January 4, 2022 “We are working to develop Tripura as a gateway to connectivity in the northeast. Tripura is emerging as a trade corridor in the region,” the prime minister said, adding that several rail / road initiatives have started. to transform the region. During his visit to the northeastern state, Prime Minister Modi also launched key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in Tripura. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the northeastern states – Manipur and Tripura, where he is expected to inaugurate and lay the groundwork for more than 25 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. There are reports that Prime Minister Modi will also virtually launch the campaign for the Assembly elections in Manipur and rejuvenate the party in Tripura ahead of next year’s elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/pm-modi-tripura-visit-inaugurates-new-terminal-building-at-agartala-airport-developmental-project-in-tripura-1504125 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos