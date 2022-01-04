



PM calls for collective efforts to improve forests and avoid negative impact of global warming

Prime Minister Imran Khan called for collective efforts to improve Pakistan’s forest cover, protecting and creating national parks to avoid the negative impact of global warming.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said that the world now recognizes that climate change will have an extremely negative impact if we do not take meaningful and strong action. He said global warming was having an impact on our cities and glaciers.

He said Pakistan launched Ten Billion Tree Tsunami to increase the country’s forest cover. He said the PTI government has announced 15 national parks, which is vital for protecting wildlife, creating jobs and promoting tourism in the country.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to protect green spaces in cities to ensure the availability of clean air and water for future generations.

Imran Khan said the government was preparing master plans for cities under which the urban population would be green and cities would not be allowed to expand beyond established boundaries.

He said it is a great pleasure that mangrove planting has increased in Balochistan and Sindh thanks to the efforts of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that under the Green Stimulus initiative, which will be completed with the generous cooperation of the World Bank, will create 135 000 jobs.

He said more than 188 million trees will be cultivated and 15,000 beekeepers will be trained under this program.

