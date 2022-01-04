Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. facing subpoenas in New York case





About a month ago, the public learned that New York Attorney General Letitia James wanted to depose Donald Trump as part of his civilian tax evasion investigation against the Trump Organization. As reported by NBC News, James’s office wants the former president to answer questions under oath as part of the ongoing investigation into whether Trump’s company has committed fraud by declaring the value of certain properties to banks and tax authorities.

Unsurprisingly, the Republican refused the request.

But it turns out that the New York attorney general’s office isn’t just interested in speaking with Trump; Investigators also want to talk to two of his adult children. NBC News reported last night:

New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as part of her civilian tax evasion investigation against the Trump Organization, court documents released on Monday revealed.

According to a New York Supreme Court order unsealed yesterday, the state attorney general’s office “recently” filed subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from the couple “as part of an investigation into the appraisal of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization. “

As regular readers know, the controversy surrounding how Trump’s operation valued his assets may seem like a boring topic, but it turns out to be a surprisingly powerful problem.

In a written statement, James said yesterday: “For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continuously sought to delay and obstruct our investigation of Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, but despite their names , they must play by the same rules as everyone else. These delaying tactics will not prevent us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will ask the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. “

The New York Attorney General added: “Our investigation will continue without being discouraged. “

In case this is not obvious, it should be emphasized that this is not a case in which a state GA attacks the children of a suspect. Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have long been executives of the controversial family business. If the allegations are true and the Trump Organization has engaged in tax and bank fraud, it stands to reason that company executives would be asked to cooperate with the civil investigation.

It’s also worth noting that while this is not a criminal investigation, the Trump Organization faces criminal charges in a separate case, which doesn’t make the case any less relevant. It was, after all, civil investigations launched by the New York attorney general’s office that led to the dismantling of Trump’s bogus “university” and the former president’s fraudulent charitable foundation.

Also, as Rachel explained on last night’s show, the fact that there are two parallel lines of legal inquiry is particularly relevant. If Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were to testify in the civil case, that testimony could potentially be used against them in the criminal case.

But if they refuse to testify before the attorney general if they take, say, the fifth, that very refusal could be used against them in the civil case.

So far, the couple have filed a lawsuit in hopes of quashing the subpoenas. Watch this place.

Postscript: The Republican National Committee is helping pay the former president’s legal bills. It is an open question whether the RNC will also pay money for lawyers for its adult children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/ivanka-trump-donald-trump-jr-face-subpoenas-new-york-case-n1286920 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos