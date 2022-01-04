Why Narendra Modi invited five Central Asian leaders as the main guests of Republic Day

The region is important to India not only for its natural resources, especially its hydrocarbon and uranium reserves, but also for geostrategic and security reasons.

The brutal collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 brought into the modern world for the first time five new Central Asian republics, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as states -independent and sovereign nations. These states are Islamic states with predominantly Turkish peoples who vehemently retain their secular view of the world. Islam holds them together in terms of “identity”, but this is not their only marker of identity. They are then divided into clans, tribes and sects.

In geographic terms, Central Asia has been described as “the island part of Asia, the furthest from the world’s oceans, in the middle of the largest land mass on the planet”. The location of the Central Asian states has made this region a hub. Being landlocked makes them vulnerable and dependent on their neighboring states for trade or communications with the world.

Importance of Central Asia

India and the regions of Central Asia have a deep and common historical past spanning the Kushan period to Babur, who came from Andijon to the Uzbek part of the Ferghana Valley with 12,000 soldiers in 1526 to establish the Mughal dynasty in India. The region is important to India and the world because of its natural resources, especially its reserves of hydrocarbons, uranium and other mineral resources. It sits at the junction of ancient civilizational and trade routes, surrounded by two great powers, China and Russia.

Central Asia is an important region for having engagements with India. Three Central Asian states, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, share their borders with Afghanistan, which in the past spread religious extremism in those countries and in India. No wonder India has substantial interests in the security and political stability of this region. India’s immediate concern is the possibility of a rise in terrorism in Kashmir, aided and abetted by the Taliban. India shares its concern with the states of this region over the dangers that the Taliban consolidating in Afghanistan will have a destabilizing influence on Central and South Asia. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have been targets of Taliban-influenced religious extremism in the past. Besides the scourge of religious violence, the region is also prone to drug trafficking, ethnic clashes and cross-border crime which has not been localized in this region but also in Russia and China. Medicines produced in the region end up being sold by the party as far as Europe.

India’s commitment

India recognized the importance of the Central Asian region since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the creation of 15 new entities in 1991. India was one of the few countries in the world to recognize these states. and to establish full diplomatic relations. Shortly after the formation of the Central Asian states, then Indian Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao visited four of the five states, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in 1993, and Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in 1995 .

Over the years, the importance of the region has increased further, as have the commitments. Although the region as a whole has been politically unstable, the immediate neighbors of the Central Asian states are not always on the right side of the global power dynamics. Due to geographic and political factors, India’s access to lands in these states is restricted. Maritime access is also limited to states like Iran, Russia, Pakistan, and China.

Despite limited means to develop the relationship, India has developed the “Connect Central Asia” policy unveiled in 2012 in Bishkek. Besides many other things, the idea was to make the links concrete based on observation of results and focusing on security and strategic partnership with an eye on developments in Afghanistan, energy security and connectivity. .

There was little progress in the relationship for the next three years. The proximity was given a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the five states in 2015. This visit followed the Belt and Road Policy (BRI) announced by China which had trade routes, mainly overland in Central Asia under development which covered most of Central Asia. This initiative involves billions of dollars in investments, changing the fragile economy and the priorities of this region.

As a result of Modi’s visit to these countries, several memoranda of understanding and other agreements were signed between these states and India to further concretize this relationship, mainly between Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Since then, India has conducted regular military exercises and trained defense personnel.

Go forward

The main issues facing India relate to terrestrial connectivity to facilitate cross-border trade. India took the lead by bringing Iran on board and helping Iran to develop the port of Chabahar as an access to Central Asia by land and by signing the Ashgabat Accord, a transport network multimodal between Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, India, Iran, Oman and Pakistan. This move would help connect Central Asia to these states by land and sea routes.

India will need to develop multimodal transport connectivity and build on air and digital connectivity, promoting tourism to and from this region in addition to trade in goods and services. In a digitally engaged world, we should expect an increase in telemedicine and online education networks in the short term and seek out long term sea and land connectivity paths and opportunities. In addition to being strategic and secure, we should also focus on more people-to-people contact, increased para-diplomacy, and other means of enhancing our civilizational bond and closeness.

The author is Associate Professor, School of International Studies, JNU. The opinions expressed are personal.