President Jokowi: Speed ​​up the ratification of the bill on sexual violence

JAKARTA.NIAGA.ASIA – President Joko Widodo stressed that the protection of victims of sexual violence must be a shared concern, in particular sexual violence against women, which must be addressed urgently and immediately.

To this end, the President lobbied for steps to be taken to speed up the ratification of the Sexual Violence Crime Bill, which is still pending.

This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo in his statement at the Merdeka Palace, in Jakarta, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

“I have been following the Sexual Violence Crime Bill carefully, since it was being drafted in 2016, so far it is still being processed in the DPR. Therefore, I ordered the Minister of Law and Human Rights as well as the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Welfare to coordinate and immediately consult with the DPR during the discussion. of the bill on the crime of sexual violence so that there are accelerated stages, the president said.

In addition, the Head of State also asked the government working group responsible for the bill on sexual violence to immediately prepare an inventory list of issues with respect to the bill being prepared by the Chamber. Indonesian representatives.

Thus, the joint discussion process will be faster, will deepen the main basic points to provide legal certainty and guarantee the protection of victims of sexual violence.

“I hope that the Sexual Violence Crime Bill will be passed soon so that it can offer maximum protection to victims of sexual violence in the country,” he said.

Source : Cabinet Secretariat Public Relations | Publisher: Saud Rosadi

Label: LawJokowiChild protectionProtection of women