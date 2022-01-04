Boris Johnson warns of new Covid chaos as Omicron crosses UK | Politics | News





After assessing the situation with senior ministers this morning, he said he was putting the NHS on ‘war footing’ but would not introduce new legal restrictions. The Prime Minister supported the continuation of Plan B measures to “overcome” the massive wave of Omicron cases.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation after a dramatic increase in the number of cases over the Christmas holidays which saw daily infections surpass 200,000. More than a million Britons are currently in isolation after testing positive last week and hospitalizations have also intensified during the holiday season. More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized every day since December 19. However, the total number of people in NHS services with Covid currently stands at over 14,000, which is well below the peak of 39,254 in January 2021. LEARN MORE ON OUR COVID LIVE BLOG

“And the latest figure today is another 218,000, although that includes some delayed reports. “So anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over, I’m afraid they are deeply wrong. “This is a time for the utmost caution.” A number of hospital trusts have warned they are at risk of being overwhelmed due to an increase in new admissions and staff shortages linked to the virus.

In the NHS, 110,000 staff were on sick leave on New Years Eve with nearly 50,000 cases due to Covid. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said this morning the situation for staff in hospitals is “nearly impossible” as leaders try to manage their resources. He told Times Radio that for many, “the most urgent item of all” is the number of employees absent due to Covid. Meanwhile, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said at least “half a dozen” NHS hospitals have declared a critical incident as they try to respond to Covid. Tonight Mr Johnson unveiled his new plan to help the country run as it battles the latest wave of infections.

“There is no denying that some departments will be disrupted by staff absences, but we have been working until Christmas to prepare for it as much as possible,” he said. “The government is acting to protect essential national services, keep supply chains open and fortify our NHS to withstand the pressures to come. “We have identified 100,000 critical workers, in areas ranging from food processing and transportation to our border force – and starting January 10, we will be deploying lateral flow testing for all of these workers, available every day. open days. “We will send test kits directly to these organizations and liaise with them on logistics.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1544579/boris-johnson-announcement-latest-downing-street-covid-rules-omicron-variant-lockdown-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos