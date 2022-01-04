What are the two biggest challenges the Pakistani prime minister says he faces in the Muslim world?





2 hours ago

Photo source, Reuters

Photo caption,

Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said corruption and the increase in sex crimes are the two biggest challenges facing the Muslim world.

According to the PTI news agency, he made the remarks during a discussion with the world’s greatest religious on the subject of Riyaasat-e-Madina, society and the renewal of ethics.

This debate was organized by Rexmatul-liil-alamiin, a newly formed NRAA.

In early October last year, Imran Khan commissioned research on how to convey the message of the life of Prophet Muhammad NN ل K الل NN .لي. و H لم. Clergymen who attended the event also shared their views.

Many academics who participated in the debate also expressed their views on how to protect young people from the influence of social media and integrate religious beliefs and values ​​into their lives.

Image quote, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Imran Khan

Imran Khan’s speech on sex crimes

Prime Minister Imran Khan said at the event that there are two types of crimes in the Muslim community. “Corruption related crimes are rampant. Sexual offenses are spreading rapidly in our society, for example, cases of rape and sexual abuse of young girls. Only one percent of cases are registered.”

Imran Khan indirectly attacked Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League’s Nawaz party: “I think the community will have to fight the other 99.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is 72 and has been living in London since November 2019.

In fact, the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel to London for four weeks for treatment. Sharif, who served three terms as prime minister, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield property case in July 2018.

Speaking on this occasion, he denounced the Western elements which spoke negatively about Islam. He described it as an attack on religion.

Sheikh Hamza Yusuf, an American scholar, said corruption is like bad apples. He said corruption can destroy society.

He said that the impact of corruption on people and society is also mentioned in the Quran.

Expressing his point of view, he said that in Islam, men have the responsibility to care for women and children. He stressed that young people should learn to respect women.

He went on to say that in the first place you don’t go places you aren’t supposed to go. This mainly applies to men, and we cannot blame the victim. But at the same time, women also need to understand that there is a real wolf outside.

Dr Abdal Hakim Muraad, president of the Muslim University of Cambridge, said information from cellphones is the biggest challenge at the moment. Especially with regard to the younger generation.

Dr Osman Bakar from the University of Malaysia stressed the need for reconciliation between religions and cultures. He expressed the hope that this would bring stability to the community.

Sheikh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, President of the Fatwa Council of the United Arab Emirates, said: “We live in an age of globalization and social media. The internet has had a huge impact on young people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/somali/war-59870153

