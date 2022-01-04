Turkish inflation peaks under Erdogan’s reign

Consumer inflation in Turkey jumped 13.6% in December, bringing the annual rate from 2021 to 36%, the highest under the 19-year reign of Justice and Development Party President Recep Tayyip Erdogans (AKP).

The record rate, announced Monday by the Turkish Statistical Institute, is yet another blow to Erdogan’s economic credentials. Since September, the bank has cut its key rate by 500 basis points in four months, instead of raising the rate to dampen prices, as the conventional economy dictates. Erdogan emphasizes the unorthodox view that high interest rates lead to high inflation.

The highest inflation so far under the AKP was recorded in September-October 2018, when the year-on-year rate climbed to 25%. The push followed political tensions with the Trump administration, which caused the pound to plunge, shortly after Turkey’s transition to an executive presidency system that concentrated power in Erdogan’s hands. The then central bank responded with rate hikes to cool the economy, bringing inflation down to single digits in 2019.

But not in 2021. Bank rate cuts have pushed real yields to the lira deep into negative territory and fueled a hard currency rush. In four months, the dollar rate increased 59percent, causing prices to rise sharply in an economy heavily dependent on imports, especially energy. Another major factor has been the food supply shortfall resulting from structural problems in the agricultural sector, coupled with drought.

The 13.6% increase in consumer prices in December is a record in itself, marking the highest monthly inflation rate in the past two decades and the second since a 24% increase in April 1994.

Transportation appears to have been a major contributor to December’s inflation, followed by food and house prices. The drop in the pound sent car prices up 38 percent, and the government recently pulled back tax cuts to offset increases in fuel prices. A 16 percent increase in December brought annual food inflation to nearly 44 percent.

Government officials view last month’s record inflation as an exception and hope for a sharp drop in the coming months. This, however, is akin to whistling in front of the cemetery. Goksel Asan, the head of the presidential finance office, said in a TV interview on December 30 that he expected negative inflation in January under the impact of price corrections, provided exchange rates remain at their current level.

Such a prospect seems highly improbable and has no precedent in Turkey’s past economic crises. In 1994, when the pound lost more than 60% of its value, consumer inflation peaked at 24% in April, and although rates fell to less than 2% in the following months, the rate annual reached 125% at the end of the year. In 2001 another year of crisis, consumer prices rose 68.5%.

Asan predicts that annual inflation will fall to between 15 and 18 percent in 2022, arguing that the pressure of the exchange rate on inflation will be limited.

Producer price jumped 19% in December, bringing the annual rate to almost 80%, the highest since 88%in 2001. The huge 44 percentage point gap between producer and consumer prices means that inflationary pressure on consumer prices will continue.

The trend in 2022 depends on the performance of the pound and the evolution of food prices. To support the pound and curb dollarization, the government introduced new measures on December 20, including a state guarantee to compensate depositors of the pound for any decline in the currency. The promised safeguard appears to have inspired little confidence among hard currency holders so far.

The annual consumption rate is expected to reach 50% by March, a prospect reinforced by an avalanche of price hikes in the dying days of 2021 in the transport sector as well as key commodities such as electricity, gas. natural and fuel. Those who were successful in protecting their savings from inflation last year by placing them in hard currencies, gold, or bank deposits are likely to have a hard time doing so in the near future, especially in the early years. months of the year. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve is expected to start raising rates this year, making it all the more difficult for the read to preserve its value.

Wage earners have been hit hardest by the spike in inflation, and Erdogan’s poll numbers plummet ahead of the 2023 election. The minimum wage paid by around half of Turkish workers has been increased by 50% at 4,250 lire ($ 310). last month, but its purchasing power seems doomed to melt quickly in the face of soaring prices. Likewise, average wages, which are only 30 percent above the minimum wage, have not kept pace with inflation. According to a TUIK survey released last month, the average monthly gross salary increased 197% from 2012 to 2020, while consumer prices rose 221% during the same period. The gap is expected to have widened further in 2021.

Under existing inflation adjustment programs, millions of civil servants and retirees in the public and private sectors are expected to receive salary increases up 27 percent this month. Yet these increases based largely on the inflation rate in the second half of 2021 are unlikely to offset the continued loss of purchasing power. Meanwhile, nearly 8 million people remain jobless, with no income as the cost of living skyrockets.