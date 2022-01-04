Politics
Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’ shows Modi faces insider threat from Sangh Parivar
TThe Haridwar Dharam Sansad organized by Yati Narsinghanand and others poses a serious threat to the social harmony of India. It is highly unlikely that such a conclave will take place without the permission of the government of Uttarakhand. The question is: was it organized without the approval or knowledge of at least some of the main leaders of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh? The open call to kill Muslims by the speakers is not just a matter of the survival of the minority community. Repeatedly invoking the name of Nathuram Godses and making former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a target shows the arrogance with which they threatened the authority of Narendra Modis.
The organizers know that they cannot destroy Islam from this land because Indian Muslims are not isolated. The Islamic world is too big to be manipulated by such forces, even with the power and command of the RSS / Bharatiya Janata Party. The samaj sadhu becomes more and more involved in national issues, but in terms of caste ideology, they are Brahmanic. So far, few Shudras, who agree to be part of Hinduism, have become sadhus. Historically, they weren’t allowed to be.
Narendra Modi is a self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), and in his second term after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, things seem to have slipped out on him. The RSS began to deliver its programs through its government. His image as a strong prime minister seems to have only worked during the first term. In the second term, his attempts to reaffirm this image in certain spheres met with resistance, with a counter-activity launched by his detractors within the Sangh.
Shudra / OBC RSS exclusion
The RSS agenda consists of many issues related to Muslims that were completely ignored during Modis’ first five years. He was considered a man in charge of the central government apparatus, although he was new to Delhi.
The 2019 election, unlike the 2014 one, was conducted by the BJP with anti-Pakistani and anti-Muslim rhetoric. With the new government in place, Amit Shah drew up a future road map. They went one after another to repeal Article 370, the triple talaq law, the citizenship (amendment) law and marginalize the Muslim presence in all state institutions. Some of these issues had the support of a section of the Shudra / OBC because they felt it could be of benefit to them.
However, the RSS did not develop any agenda related to the Shudra / Dalit / Adivasi forces except by repeatedly defining them as Hindu. No Shudra / OBC has been allowed to emerge as a theorist even in the Sangh system. Most of the social and political programs related to the Shudra / OBCs have been developed outside the Sangh system, whether it be reservations, political power sharing, or education. There is not a single issue regarding Shudra / OBC that the RSS addressed when Congress and other parties were in power and fought for it at the national or state level.
This has been a challenge for RSS throughout its history. The Shudra / OBC are mainly farmers and experienced their first attack with the enactment of agricultural laws. For such a vast Sangh network, it is unthinkable not to anticipate farmers’ reactions. They wanted to bulldoze them. But it didn’t work.
If Modi hadn’t said he was for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas as Prime Minister, I don’t think the Shudra / OBC would have ever believed him. If we carefully examine the language of RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, he never said that he or his organization would implement or work towards the realization of the idea Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. In fact, throughout the 2014 election campaign, Bhagwat remained completely silent and also invisible. It seemed that there was no RSS in this electoral scene.
As Modis OBC’s track record grew more and more in public discourse, Bhagwat began to appear on the national stage, speaking in various forums explaining his anti-reservation and anti-minority agendas. His call for debate on the reservation and the attack on Mother Teresa’s institutions are examples. The 2014 election strategy seemed to let Modi promise whatever he wants and get votes and power. During Modis’ second term, a section of the senior management of RSS came into action.
Attack on Christians
It now appears that even the most powerful Modi government team has no control over the system. Recent developments clearly show where things are going: Toboos this international image, especially in the Western Christian world, Modimet the Pope and invites him to India. Many RSS leaders clearly did not like this because they opposed the Pope’s Christian agenda for India. However, just before Christmas, attacks on churches in different parts of India started. It is important to note that most of the instigators are from the upper castes. On December 16, at the Hindu Mahakumbh of Chitrakoot, Mohan Bhagwat appealed to the Ghar Wapsi (homecoming) of Christians in the Hindu fold.
While the whole country worried about such attacks, the Home Office rejected the FCRA’s renewal request from the Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresas, shockingly enough on Christmas Day itself. This can be seen in light of what Mohan Bhagwats said about the work of the saints a few years ago: There was a motive behind the service that Mother Teresa provided to the poor to convert them to Christianity.
Modi never spoke of Christianity in this tone. Western democracies, on the whole, are Christian. Modi must have thought about repairing his image by inviting the Pope. But the Sangh network at ground level has shown its opposition. Now no one believes in his slogan: SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas.
Haridwar offenders have not yet been registered. Modi himself remains silent on all these planned offenses. His silence is a major setback for his government, especially in the aftermath of the farmers’ unrest. This is not all an accident. Something certainly seems to be brewing within the Sangh as the nation continues to suffer on all fronts.
Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd is a political theorist, social activist, and author. His best-known books are Why I’m Not a Hindu: A Shudra’s Critique of Hindutva Philosophy, Culture, and Political Economy, and Post-Hindu India: a discourse on the socio-spiritual and scientific revolution of the Dalit-Bahujan. Opinions are personal.
(Edited by Srinjoy Dey)
