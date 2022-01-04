Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. will not comply with NY AG subpoenas in case of fraud





1/5

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. will not comply with subpoenas from the New York attorney general in his tax evasion investigation into their father’s business practices. Pool photo by Win McNamee / UPI | License photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) – Former President Donald Trump’s older children will not comply with subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James in her tax evasion investigation into the practices commercial activities of their father, a court file revealed on Monday.

A document filed jointly by James’ office and a lawyer for the Trump organization said Monday that “a dispute has arisen between the OAG and individual Trump parties over subpoenas.”

According to a stipulation filed in the New York State Supreme Court, James revealed that she had “recently” filed subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from the two children of former President Donald Trump “in the as part of an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization. “

James also confirmed in the document that she is seeking to impeach the former president himself in his investigation into possible fraud in the Trump Organization’s reporting of property values ​​to banks and tax authorities.

James, a Democrat, began the investigation two years ago to determine whether the organization committed fraud by inflating and downplaying the value of assets for tax breaks.

Eric Trump, another of Trump’s sons and a Trump Organization executive, was subpoenaed for the case in 2020 but declined to answer questions under oath.

Last month, the former president took legal action against James in an attempt to stop his investigation, claiming the investigation violates his constitutional rights and is motivated by “the attorney general’s own personal interests”.

The complaint accuses James’s investigation of being “solely” motivated by a “desire to harass and intimidate” a political opponent, listing several examples of critical statements the attorney general made against Trump dating back to 2016.

Trump’s attorney, Ronald Fischetti, told NBC News on Monday he was “not surprised” by the decision to seek depositions from members of the Trump family, again calling the move “purely political.”

Alan Futerfas, an attorney representing the two Trump children, wrote a motion to quash the subpoenas, claiming they violated the rules of criminal procedure and questioning the motive for the investigation.

“The purpose of subpoenas is all too clear: Attorney General James seeks to bypass the entire grand jury process and nullify the parties’ most basic constitutional and statutory rights by asking them to give testimony not immune to the BVG – when the BVG / DANY jointly conduct a grand jury investigation, “Futerfas wrote.

James, who dropped his candidacy for governor of New York last month, said the fraud investigation was launched after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told Congress the organization regularly inflated the value of its assets to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage. , while deflating the value of other assets to reduce property taxes.

Four properties, including a mixed-use building on Wall Street in New York City, are under investigation.

