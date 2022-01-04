Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan deadly assault on Prime Minister Pak | In Spanish.





New Delhi. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan claimed her car was seized at gunpoint and fatally attacked. After this incident, Reham Khan said harshly to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reham Khan himself tweeted about the attack. Reham wrote in a tweet that some people shot his car, in which he was barely able to escape. Reham took aim at Imran’s government and asked if this was Imran Khan’s new Pakistan. Reham Khan wrote that when he returned from his nephew’s wedding, he was attacked.

Reham Khan wrote: “I was coming back from my brother’s wedding when people shot my car. Two motorcyclists tried to stop my car at gunpoint. Then I changed my car. My security guards and the driver were inside the car. I am Imran Khan Naya Pakistan. Welcome to the land of cowards, hypocrites and greedy.

The Imran government must shoulder its responsibilities, he wrote in another tweet. “You know me, I’d rather fight head-on than try cowardly.” He wrote in another tweet. “I want to live or die in Pakistan like an ordinary Pakistani. Cowardly attack me as law and order stabilize in the middle of the road. Attacking Imran, he said this government should take responsibility. I am also ready to take balls for my country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uL6zWYOppFM:

Rahan has been an attacker on several occasions, after the divorce Reham Khan repeatedly attacked the government of Imran. In the past, she has also surrounded her ex-husband Imran Khan with many questions. Previously, he had surrounded the Imran government with Imran Khan’s statement on rape in Pakistan. Imran Khan said rapes were on the rise in Pakistan because girls imitated India in their clothes. Reham Khan called Imran Khan’s controversial statement hypocrisy. Reham Khan has always apologized to Imran Khan for the rape – he asked the Pakistani prime minister to apologize for his controversial statement on women.

Previously, Imran Khan’s other ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, had also brought numerous charges against Imran Khan, citing the Quran. Imran Khan blamed India and Europe for the growing indecency in Pakistan. In response to the question, Imran Khan said he needed the cooperation of the company to stop the growing number of rape cases in the country. Imran Khan said. “We must promote the culture of the purdah system to avoid temptation.”

Tags: Imran Khan, Pakistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spanishnewsworld.com/world-news/ex-esposa-de-imran-khan-reham-khan-asalto-mortal-al-primer-ministro-de-pak-in-spanish/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos