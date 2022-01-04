The New York Attorney General has issued subpoenas to Ivanka, Don. Jr.





The document, filed in state court, does not specify when the subpoenas were issued to the two Trump children. The attorney general’s office also requested testimony from the former president and his other adult son, Eric Trump, as part of its investigation into his real estate practices.

The New York Times reported that Eric Trump was interviewed in October as part of the investigation.

The attorney general’s office sought to question Donald Trump under oath in early January, although the president’s former lawyers filed a federal complaint in December in an attempt to block the investigation and prevent him from testifying.

The elder Trump has repeatedly attacked the integrity of Attorney General Letitia James and the investigation by his office as motivated by James’ personal animosity and political ambitions.

“Letitia James is the most unethical attorney general this country has ever seen,” Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement. “The way she has armed her office through this political witch-hunt exceeds all limits of prosecution standards and violates basic constitutional rights.”

The exact scope of the investigation into James’ fraud remains unknown, but his investigators collaborated in a parallel criminal investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office until recently led by Cyrus Vance Jr. who investigated the cases. allegations of commercial, insurance, banking and tax fraud. .

The attorney general’s office has confirmed it is seeking sworn testimony from the Trumps and will oppose attempts to quash his subpoenas.

“Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law,” spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this report misspelled Fabien Levy’s first name.

