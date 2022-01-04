Stenly Umboh sub-district chief receives award from President Joko Widodo





Minahasa Deputy Regent Robby Dondokambey during the presentation of a certificate of appreciation to Camat Stenly Umboh Tondano, BeritaManado.com – Camat Tompaso Stenly Umboh SSTP reportedly received the Satya Lencana Karya Satya Prize from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo for his 10 years of service as a Civilian State Apparatus (ASN). The award was presented directly by Minahasa Regent Dr Ir Royke Octavian Roring with Deputy Regent Robby Dondokambey SSi MM on Monday (3/1/2022) yesterday during the Government of the regency of Minahasa in the courtyard of the office of the regent of Minahasa. According to Camat Stenly Umboh, the service of an ASN is not primarily to seek awards or praise from many people, but more than that, to serve the community. Even if there are those who feel they deserve an award in any form, then it is an honor. However, my dedication as a civil servant is purely to serve, not to seek rewards or anything else, said sub-district chief Stenly Umboh after the Regency Government’s call for work. Minahasa. He added that the existence of this award should in fact be a motivation to continue to innovate in the task of providing public services to the community. Today’s era demands breakthroughs in the service of the community, but it is impossible for a Camat to do so. It takes the synergy of all existing government lines, including community members, Umboh said. With the support of all ranks, it is certain that the district of Tompaso in the future will be more advanced and more efficient. (Frank Wullur) Recent news In 2021, UPP Class II Annual completes its work with a total of 28 billion

