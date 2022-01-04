Can Turkey escape COVID by turning down the music?

Bands, fans and government critics are attacking the ban on late-night concerts.

Like other places around the world, cafes and bars were closed during Turkey’s lockdown. But some restrictions, such as banning the sale of alcohol during curfew hours, drew criticism that the government was more interested in changing people’s lifestyles than in protecting public health. A ban on playing music in public spaces, which has yet to be fully lifted, has proved particularly controversial.

On July 21, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced live on television that most of the restrictions would be lifted, allowing Turkey to return to a near-normal situation. But he went on to tell viewers that live music would still not be allowed after midnight.

Musicians and the public who felt deprived of their nightlife protested against the ban. On the day the president made his announcement, rapper Agackakan (Woodpecker) performed in a park in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district. When the event took place after midnight, he was arrested along with six members of the public. They were then released without charge.

In November, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was confronted in parliament by Sera Kadigil, a deputy from the left-wing Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP).

If I were you, I wouldn’t allow this regime where an enemy of the arts banned music, and I wouldn’t be their minister if they knelt down to ask me, Kadigil told him.

The government did not back down, however, forcing musical events to end before midnight. Musicians with smaller fan bases and cover bands were the biggest victims of the situation, as they are no longer offered stage time after the headliners. Entertainment venues suffered significant revenue losses, further limiting employment opportunities in the industry.

Veys Colak, solo artist and guitarist for several well-known groups, said the continued enforcement of the music ban reflected a completely political stance.

I stopped looking for logic in political discourse and state decisions years ago, the musician said.

Mahmut Cinar, leader of iconic Turkish group Ezginin Gunlugu and journalist, believes the ban reflects the government’s efforts to appeal to socially conservative sections of the population.

Everyone, including the bureaucracy that must enforce illegal state rules, knows the COVID-19 precautions were just an excuse for banning music, Cinar said.

Cinar had first hand experience with the ban while touring with Ezginin Gunlugu. The concerts usually start late, allowing the band’s audience to get to work, have dinner or drive to the venue, the frontman said. The ban forced them to finish their performances within two hours, which he found illogical.

Think about it, after many years you are finally able to see a band you love in a live show, and the band has to apologize and leave the stage before midnight. [But] you are welcome to leave the concert hall and sit in a crowded restaurant until dawn; you can mingle with the crowd in a movie theater. Under these circumstances, this ban strikes me as nonsense, however you slice it up, he said.

The Istanbul governor’s office said the ban, which is in effect across Turkey, is aimed at preventing people from gathering in large numbers, but Murat Mert Seckin, manager of Karga bar on Kadife Street, St. principal of Kadikoys, is not convinced.

< class=""> Shows in bars and clubs have to end at midnight, which makes life difficult for many musicians. Image via Karga Bars Instagram page.

People coming in contact are nowhere a problem [else] on public transport, political meetings, shopping malls and places of worship. So it’s not very convincing that crowds become a problem only for certain cultural spaces or activities, Seckin said.

The music ban has led to a significant drop in bar revenues, he said, adding that they were forced to lay off staff.

The bar manager believes further restrictions are planned for the entertainment industry. The new taxes, the bans that have been and will be applied on alcoholic beverages, the difficulties for wholesalers to find revenue stamps, it is clear that even more difficult times await places that serve alcohol.

Musician Colak told Inside Turkey that the careers of non-traditional musicians have been particularly affected, as the most famous artists can afford the publicity that keeps them working.

Many bar groups are no longer able to perform, especially in Istanbul. If there is a concert scheduled, it usually starts around 9 p.m. and ends no later than midnight. Cover bands that come on stage after headliners aren’t asking for much anyway, and they can’t find gigs under these circumstances. Only artists who can perform every week survive, Colak said.

Agac Ev, a popular blues bar in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, was forced to close in 2017 due to the region’s urban transformation, although it reopened in Kadikoy eight months later.

We don’t think this ban is innocent or acceptable, it really hurts companies like ours which can only operate within five or six hours, said Ali Burak Ocakci, the director and himself a musician. We struggle with rent, bills, and other payments because we weren’t running at full capacity. Have been forced to employ smaller staff. We can’t afford to give time to new bands on stage, we can’t even get together with many famous musicians because of the ban.

< class=""> Musician and bar manager Ali Burak Ocakci. Courtesy photo.

A group founded by legal professionals in response to past alcohol restrictions is now campaigning against the music ban.

Defend Your Rights Platform co-founder, lawyer Ali Gul, told Inside Turkey that a petition filed by the group in August to overturn the music ban was dismissed by a court. Defend Your Rights is appealing the decision.

Well, somehow get that ban overturned, and make sure it is recorded that it was illegal. Some might wonder what it will be for in a few years, but were trying to prevent this illegal practice from happening again by setting a precedent that is illegal, Gul said.

Business owners and musicians have been reluctant to take legal action, however. It should come as no surprise: these are times when people are afraid of being scarred by the state, Gul added.

Gupse Korkmaz, an architect from Istanbul who enjoys clubbing in her spare time, said the ban should have been lifted already, as other restrictions have been. In the meantime, she said, the revelers made their own rules.

I don’t think people are really affected by the ban except in highly visible places. People’s purchasing power has diminished so much [because of Turkeys recenteconomic problems] that anyone who has decided to spend that money on going out won’t really care if any music is played or not, Korkmaz said.

The musicians were unanimous in their opposition to the ban, said Cinar, the musician who also writes for the independent online newspaper Gazete Duvar.

Even artists close to the government are protesting the music ban, sometimes openly, sometimes in a low-key way, he said.

In October, Cinar interviewed Recep Ergul, the president of the association of professional musicians MESAM. Ergul said the Minister of Culture and Tourism told him he was working to lift the ban.

So everyone except one person [President Erdogan] thinks the ban is ridiculous and wants it lifted, Cinar said. But he fears that the issue will soon be forgotten in the midst of Turkey.inflation crisisand the next general election in 2023. Additionally, lifting the ban would force the president to admit he made a mistake, which Cinar thought was unlikely to happen.

freelance journalistEmel Altayhas written for Inside Turkey, Journo, Zero Istanbul, Istanbul Art News, Art Unlimited and other publications.This article was originally published onInside Turkey. Reprinted with permission.