Jokowi: Hope the Sexual Violence Crime Bill gets passed soon





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the DPR to immediately ratify the Sexual Violence Crime Bill (RUU). This is done in order to provide maximum protection to victims of sexual violence in the country. “I hope that the Sex Crimes Bill will be adopted soon. So that it can offer maximum protection to victims of sexual violence in the country,” he said on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Tuesday (4/1). To be known in advance, the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Welfare (Kemen PPPA) expects the Sexual Violence Offenses Bill (RUU TPKS) to be defined. like a DPR private member’s bill. “I believe and I believe that for the next session at the beginning of January (2022), I hope that this bill will be stipulated as a bill initiated by the DPR,” PPPA Minister Bintang Puspayoga told Sleman Regency , DIY, Wednesday (12 / 22/2021). Minister Bintang said that the government is currently waiting for the TPKS bill to become a DPR initiative bill. Currently there are many things that could be done, such as intensive communication approaches with women observers and religious organizations. Even at the end of 2021, the PPPA ministry held intensive discussions to encourage this to happen. Minister Bintang hopes for public support so that the TPKS bill can be re-discussed. “We know that the TPKS bill will become a legal umbrella that can give sides to victims,” ​​Minister Bintang said. 2 pages of 2

Jokowi orders Menkum HAM and PPPA Minister to consult with DPR Jokowi ordered Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and PPPA Minister Bintang Puspayoga to coordinate and immediately consult with the DPR in the discussion of the Sexual Violence Crime Bill (RUU TPKS) . So that the bill in progress since 2016 can be adopted as soon as possible. “Therefore, I ordered the Minister of Justice and Human Rights as well as the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection to immediately coordinate consultations with the DPR within the framework of of the discussion of the bill on the crime of sexual violence so that there are accelerated stages ”, he explained. Not only that, Jokowi also asked the TPKS working group to immediately prepare a draft inventory of the issues in relation to the bill. So Jokowi said the process of discussing the bill could be completed quickly. “For the process of joint discussion to be faster, deepen the substantive points to provide legal certainty and guarantee protection to victims of sexual violence,” he explained. It is important to note that the TPKS bill has been proposed since 2016, but due to struggles and unequal powers within the RPD RI, the TPKS bill was tabled until it was finally reinstated. in the national legislation program in January 2021. However, the TPKS bill has not yet been established as a DPR initiative proposal during the DPR plenary session held on Thursday (12/16/2021). [fik]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/jokowi-saya-harap-ruu-tpks-segera-disahkan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos