Boris Johnson plans to ‘ride the Omicron wave’ without new Covid restrictions
Prime Minister refused to support another lockdown, despite daily cases reaching 218,724
Boris Johnson has declined to support further lockdown restrictions, saying England will “overcome the Omicron wave” that will sweep Britain without further restrictions.
Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street today, the Prime Minister said claims about the end of the pandemic were “deeply false” despite the daily case count reaching 218,724.
But he flatly rejected calls for the government to move beyond “Plan B” restrictions, saying the blockages were “not free for lives, for livelihoods and for life chances.”
The Prime Minister, who has vowed to do everything in his power to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed, admitted that “different trusts in different places will sometimes feel temporarily overwhelmed”.
But when asked about the new rules, he said he clearly couldn’t rule anything out, adding: And to be absolutely frank with you, I think it will depend on whether the virus behaves like it does. how it may have behaved in South Africa – if it peaks, how fast it blows through.
But if you were to ask me to guess, I would say that we have a good chance of crossing the Omicron wave without needing any additional restrictions and certainly without needing a lockdown.
He pointed out that the Omicron strain was milder than the previously dominant Delta and Alpha variants, adding: England alone, this does not yet, thankfully, translate to the same numbers of intensive care needs that we saw in the previous waves.
Second, thanks to the fantastic national effort to boost Britain, we now have a substantial level of protection, higher than any of our European neighbors, with over 34 million reminders administered, including in England reaching over 90% of over 70s and 86% of over 50s.
And so, with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again.
We can keep our schools and businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus.
He admitted the UK was “in the midst of the fastest growing Covid cases we’ve ever seen”, and added: Previous waves of the pandemic haven’t had a single day with more than 100,000 new cases reported, one day last week we had 200,000 people test positive.
And the latest figure today is another 218,000, although that includes some delayed reports.
So anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over, I’m afraid they are deeply wrong.
This is the time for the greatest caution.
Flanked by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Science Officer Patrick Vallance, the Prime Minister urged people to get their booster shots for added protection.
He said: There are still nearly nine million eligible people, who have not had their recall, he told a press conference in Downing Street.
It is absolutely heartbreaking that up to 90% of people in intensive care with Covid have not been recalled, and over 60% of those in intensive care, who have Covid, have not been vaccinated at all.
People are dying needlessly because they haven’t had an injection, they haven’t had a booster.
There were 1,881 admissions to Covid-19 hospital in England on January 2, NHS England announced today.
This is an increase of 37% week on week but is lower than the 2,370 entries recorded on December 29.
In the second wave of the coronavirus, daily admissions peaked at 4,134 on January 12.
In London, 347 admissions were recorded on January 2, down 7% week on week.
The number of Covid-19 admissions includes people admitted to hospital within the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, as well as patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 within the previous 24 hours .
