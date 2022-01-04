Pakistani Imran Khan Says ‘Your Prime Minister Is Your Brand’ Amid The Country’s Growing Debt





At a time when the Pakistani economy is crippled by growing debts and loans, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he, the Prime Minister, was their “brand value”. Khan made the statement when addressing members of his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – against opposition parties he said were trying to dominate politics.

Speaking to Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Khan, according to reports, said: “You say the economic conditions are better, but the opposition is constantly criticizing the government.” Prime Minister Khan added: “Don’t let the opposition sway you … educate the masses on economic conditions. We will unveil the statistics to the nation soon.”

“Forced to make tough decisions”: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin

Interestingly, just two days ago, Shaukat Tarin confessed that the country was forced to make several “tough decisions” due to pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Negotiating with the IMF for the restoration of the $ 6 billion Extended Financing Facility (EFF) was not a “treat” this time because of the situation in the region after the United States left Afghanistan, admitted Shaukat Tarin according to TheNews International. The devastated country is seeking to revive the crucial US $ 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which forced the government led by Imran Khan to implement a new round of austerity measures on its people.

Pakistan aims to meet certain conditions set by the IMF with the passage of the Supplementary Financing Bill and the Self-Reliance Bill of the State Bank of Pakistan. This must be done before January 12, when the IMF’s Executive Board will give the green light to a $ 1 billion tranche for Pakistan. .

Pakistani debt crisis

Besides international organizations like the IMF, Pakistan also borrows regularly from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which last month established strict covenants for the country led by Imran Khan in return for its $ 4.2 billion loan.

According to Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Saudi Arabia agreed to pay Pakistan a $ 3 billion cash deposit for one year, with a caveat that the country would be required to return it at any time with three days notice.

Image: PTI

