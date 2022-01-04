On the Charts: What occupied your mind each month of 2021?





Current events: from Calcutta to Tokyo At the start of 2021, the second wave of Covid had not yet hit and our eyes were on elsewhere. When India’s fourth most populous state ran for legislative elections in March and April, the nation wanted to know. Our attention quickly turned to mucormycosis, a potentially fatal sinus infection associated with Covid and unofficially referred to as the black fungus. The strongest cyclone on our west coast in more than two decades, Tauktae, struck in May. And a century after India sent its first team to the Olympics, it had the best ever outing in Tokyo, bringing home seven medals. The nervous withdrawal of the US military after two decades in Afghanistan has also caught our attention.

People: King Chopra Neeraj Chopra, 24, captured our hearts as the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal, with a javelin throw of 87.58 meters. We were obsessed with another 24-year-old SRK eldest son, Aryan Khan, when he was arrested on a boat off Mumbai for drug trafficking. Bigg Boss sweetheart Shehnaaz Gill, recognized as the most promising new face at the ET Inspiring Women Awards, has stolen our hearts. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gained notoriety when he was jailed for two months for producing porn. Love him or hate him, we kept chasing Tesla chief Elon Musk until 2021, a year in which the world’s richest man added $ 121 billion to his career. fortune.

Sports: cricket reigns. It was the year of sports practiced mainly in empty stadiums. Cricket has remained at the top in a year that ended with a film about how nations’ love affair with sport began with the Kapils Devils winning the World Cup, narrated in the star of Ranveer Singh 83. While we have been glued to the news of the IPL and the T20 World Cup, three postponed events from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Copa America and the Euro Cup also made us search more on google. Leo Messi won the first international tournament with Argentina, overtaking rivals Brazil in an empty Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Danish footballer Christian Eriksen became the most Googled sportsman in the world when he collapsed after a heart attack in the middle of a European Cup match.

Comment: Jab Nervous We were back to Googling on Covid in the second quarter of 2021. Only this time we were more interested in how to get our vaccines. As cases peaked in a second deadly wave in April-May, hospitals across the country ran out of oxygen and the land of jugaad, or ad hoc improvisations, sought out how to make oxygen at home . Linking our income tax account to Aadhaar ID gave us concern for the second year in a row. Although dalgona’s paneer dishes and coffee fell out of favor in 2021, banana bread recipes have become the seventh most googled how-to in a country trying to deal with blockages. Dogecoin, bitcoin, and equity investment options were also in the top 10.

Close to Home: Covid Resources In 2020, amid all the worries of the first wave of Covid, India has kind of found the time to look for cracker shops and liquor stores nearby as well. No such distractions in 2021. Concerns over Covid have clouded all major local resource searches, whether for vaccines, tests, oxygen, hospitals or food delivery. In fact, the following few most sought-after resources have also been influenced by the crisis in tiffin services and medical testing. By 2020, working from home arrangements had propelled broadband services, laptop stores and furniture stores into the top 10. You want to know what local resources we were looking for in 2019, before Covid turned our lives upside down. ? Dance classes, salons and costume shops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/in-charts-what-kept-your-mind-occupied-every-month-of-2021/articleshow/88681268.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos