Politics
Beaten by rising prices, Erdogan calls for economic transformation
On December 31, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released his annual New Year’s message, promising to make Turkey’s economy the world’s top 10 by 2023.
Erdogan claimed his government stabilized the Turkish currency roller coaster exchange rate and fought sky-rocketing programs he attributed to global commodity prices.
We have initiated a historic transformation of the economy by initiating a process of growth in our country on the basis of investment, jobs, production, exports and the current account surplus, said Erdogan. .
But it is misleading. In fact, news reports indicate that the dramatic interest rate cuts by the Erdogans administration ended up pushing prices up, causing the Turkish lira to fall and shaking up the markets.
Far from transforming the economy, Erdogan’s policies have likely made the problems worse.
As the The Financial Times reported on December 21, Erdogan’s decision to cut interest rates was intended for fight inflation, attract investment, create jobs and make Turkey more self-sufficient.
The problem is, this flies in the face of standard economic theory, which calls for raising interest rates, not lowering them, to reduce rising prices. Predictable damage followed.
Data Turkish Statistical Agency published on January 3 showed that the average price of goods and services like utilities, fuel and food in December 2021 increased by 36% compared to the same month in 2020.
According to Financial Time, it was the biggest price hike since 2002, when Turkey’s financial woes paved the way for Erdogan to become Turkish prime minister in 2003.
Some members of the Turkish opposition say inflation is much higher than the official figures. Ali Babacan, leader of the opposition Deva party, told the newspaper that earlier this year electricity prices rose 125 percent for commercial users and 50 percent for households.
CNBC said the lira had fallen 44% against the US dollar by the end of the year. Falling currency hits hard, as Turkey depends on imports for growing food and making textiles. The producer price index rose 80% in 2021, CNBC reported.
Reuters reported in July that Turkey’s economy suffered a setback after being one of the few countries to dodge an economic blow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After becoming Prime Minister of Turkey in 2003, Erdogan was able to lead the country to solid growth over the next decade. Even during the 2008 global financial crisis, Turkey benefited from investors seeking yield in emerging markets.
Erdogans seizes all institutions in Turkey, including the economy, grew after survived a military coup in 2016 and purged perceived enemies in government, the military and the media. After his re-election to the presidency in 2018, the government appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as finance minister and placed the central bank under the ministry’s responsibility.
In November 2020, as the economy and the pound collapsed, Albayrak resigned, citing health reasons. Corn The New York Times also cited the backdrop to Erdogan’s economic policies and his growing interference in central bank and judicial decisions, which has undermined business and investor confidence.
As foreign investment has dried up, rising inflation and unemployment have politically undermined Mr. Erdogan, who has long gained popularity by providing a middle-class lifestyle to Turks, the New York wrote. Times.
In December, Moodys Investors Service reaffirmed his concern about Turkey’s credit. The decision to keep the outlook negative mainly reflects the high unpredictability of the policy, in particular the stance of the central bank’s monetary policy which is the source of the pressure on the exchange rate and international capital flows. volatile, Moodys said.
The rating agency added: The current stance of economic policy will lead to significantly higher inflation over the coming months, eroding household purchasing power and increasing the likelihood of a sharp slowdown in growth despite lower interest rates.
The Economist called Erdogan’s interest rate cuts a wacky monetary experiment and said the result was a crisis of his own. This last comment came in December. when Erdogan announced grants to protect Turkish accounts with plummeting lira values.
