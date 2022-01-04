Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar criticizes Prime Minister Modi for his silence on Muslim women ‘auctions’





AFP / File Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar breaks the silence by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modifor who is taking no action on the Bulli Bai app.

Questions Narendra Modi’s famous unity slogan.

The poet is trolled by Internet users on Twitter where they abused his great-grandfather. NEW DELHI: Indian lyricist and political activist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter on Monday and criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any action on the app called Bulli Bai, which posted photos of over 100 Muslim women up for auction. The musician expressed his anger and wrote: There is an online auction of a hundred women. There are so-called Dharm sansads, advising the army, the police and the people to go for the genocide of nearly 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled by everyone’s silence, including mine, especially the PM. Is this Sub ka saath? The poet referred to the slogan “Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka prayers“which was part of Narendra Modi’s speech on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. However, Javed Akhtar was trolled by netizens as they began to target and abuse his great-grandfather who was a freedom fighter. What is Bulli Bai? A journalist from Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ & K), Quratulain Rehbar, woke up on January 1 to find herself on an “online sale” list. His photo was taken without his knowledge and posted on an app for “sale”. Photographs of around 100 Muslim women, including famous actress Shabana Azami, the wife of a sitting Delhi High Court judge, as well as journalists, activists and politicians, have been posted on the website. auction application as “Bulli Bai” of the day. The authors did not even spare Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani Nobel laureate. “Bulli Bai” was the second such attempt in less than a year, following the July “Sulli Deals”, in which nearly 80 Muslim women were “for sale”. “In local slang, ‘Bulli’ and ‘Sulli’ are derogatory terms for Muslim women. Although there was no actual sale, the internet application that was created on Microsoft’s free software development site GitHub was designed to “degrade and humiliate vocal Muslim women,” according to Rehbar. The app was deleted on Saturday when users reported that the GitHub extension for “Bulli Bai” looked suspiciously similar to the one used by “Sulli Deals”.

