GOP shakes at Trump’s January 6 speech





And it was the members who even decided to talk about it. As Trump plans to defend the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol nearly a year ago at a press conference on Thursday, Senate Republicans are much more likely to ignore him, still seeing little interest. to provoke a thorny Trump, even a year after he left office. In interviews on Tuesday, several declined to comment and instead said their attention was turned to the future.

The choice of Senate Republicans not to discuss Trump’s latest grievances highlights the continuing tension within the GOP over how much attention should be given to the former president, especially as he continues to assert to wrong that the 2020 elections were stolen. While many Senate Republicans have condemned Trump in the aftermath of the Jan.6 attack when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, he still wields considerable influence over the party, especially during the GOP primaries. .

It’s a free country and you have the right to say whatever you want with certain limitations, but I think the country has moved on, said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). I think that’s where we need to focus our efforts, is to get things done for the American people and not to question issues that have already been decided.

In addition to talking about the 2020 election, Trump is also expected to denounce the inquiry by special House committees on January 6. Thursday’s press conference is widely seen as Trump’s effort to counter-schedule a series of events Democrats are holding to commemorate the one-anniversary of the bombing.

However, House Republicans continue to take a friendlier attitude towards Trump than their Senate colleagues. On Fox News Monday night, Laura Ingraham asked Reps Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) If it was “smart” for Trump to give a speech on Jan.6.

“I’m happy about that. President Trump has some important things to say,” Banks said. “I can’t wait to hear what President Trump has to say.”

Most Senate Republicans voted for Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial centered on his role in the attack on Capitol Hill, and most also voted to prevent the creation of a bipartisan Jan.6 commission. Instead, House Democrats set up a select committee to investigate the circumstances of the attack.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both expected to speak on the United States Capitol that day. Meanwhile, many Senate Republicans are expected to be out of town for the funeral of Georgia GOP Senator Johnny Isaksons.

Few Senate Republicans see any benefit in talking about Trump, the 2020 election, and his role in the Jan.6 attack.

There is no benefit to commenting, said Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.). So I will not comment.

For many, ignoring it is often the path of least resistance. Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly declined to ask questions about Trump, simply saying he is focused on the future. Asked about Trump’s press conference, McConnell said on Tuesday: “It will be interesting to see what he has to say.” And GOP No.4 leader Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) Said on Tuesday he hadn’t given much thought to the press conference.

He’s going to do what he’s going to do and I think most of us want to make sure something like that never happens again, said John Thune (RS.D.).

