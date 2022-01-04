President asks ministers to coordinate with DPR on RUU TPKS





I have followed the bill from its drafting in 2016 until now, while it is still being processed in the House. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo called on the Ministers of Law and Human Rights and Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) to coordinate with the House of Representatives ( DPR) to speed up the Sexual Violence Prevention Bill (RUU TPKS). “Thus, the discussion of the bill can be accelerated,” he said Tuesday in a video posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel. The House did not ratify the bill in plenary on December 16, 2021, he noted. “I have followed the bill from its drafting in 2016 until now, while it is still being processed by the House,” said the president. In addition, he stressed that the protection of victims of sexual violence must become a common concern. “Victims of sexual violence against women must be treated immediately,” he stressed. The initial draft of RUU TPKS consists of 11 chapters, which consist of 40 articles, he said. The first chapter explains the general provisions, while the second deals with crimes of sexual violence, he added. Related News: Lawmaker Welcomes President’s Position on Sexual Violence Prevention Bill There are four types of sexual violence regulated in the latest bill, including physical and non-physical sexual harassment, forced contraception, forced sex, as well as sexual exploitation, he noted. The issue has been a public concern for the past few years, he said. The National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) said it received 4,500 reports of violence against women during the period January-October 2021, he said. The figure has doubled from 2020, he added. The Committee noted that the number of cases continued to increase. They have also become more complex and extreme, he said. However, there has been no adequate treatment of the cases, he added. Meanwhile, according to the PPPA ministry, 12,566 cases of violence against children were recorded during the period January-November 2021. The most common cases involved sexual violence (45%), psychological violence (19%) and physical violence (18%), he said. In addition, the ministry noted that 8,800 cases of violence against women were recorded between January and November 2021. They mainly concerned physical violence (39%), psychological violence (29.8%) and sexual violence (11.33%), he added. Related News: DPR President Affirms Commitment to Ratification of RUU TPKS

