Donald Trump never tires of “strong” authoritarians





Which in itself is not that surprising. After all, Trump was an open admirer of Orban’s tenure – even going so far as to welcome the prime minister to the White House in 2019, an honor long denied to Orban by former US presidents. And Orban will be in office for a fourth term this spring, which explains Trump’s approval timeline.

But, the words Trump used to endorse Orban are worth dwelling on because they are so revealing of what the former president appreciates in a leader. Here’s Trump’s endorsement:

“Viktor Orbn from Hungary really loves his country and wants the safety of his people. He has done a powerful and wonderful job protecting Hungary, ending illegal immigration, creating jobs, trading, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the next election. . He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my full support and approval for his re-election as Prime Minister! “

Let me draw your attention to two specific adjectives that Trump used in the endorsement: “powerful” and “strong”. And let me suggest that Trump is drawn to Orban not despite his authoritarian tendencies, but because of them.

Consider what Orban has done in recent years to consolidate power and establish itself in the mold of a prototype authoritarian:

1. Takeover of the university system in the country3. Manuals modified to reflect its anti-immigration stance 4. Repressed against independent media

There’s more – a lot more – but you get the gist: Orban, over the past decade, has sought to consolidate power and eliminate both his opposition and the country’s free media. And Trump admires him for it.

And it’s not just Orban. While Trump was a candidate for president and then for power, he regularly praised authoritarian leaders for their strength and tenacity. (The emphasis below is mine.)

About Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Man has very strong control over a country. Now it is a very different system and it turns out that I don’t like the system, but certainly in this system he has been a leader. Much more than our Chinese president was a leader. On Chinese President Xi Jinping: “And I like President Xi very much. I consider him a friend, and – but I love him very much. I got to know him very well. Mister strong, is not it? Someone who – he’s a strong guy, a tough guy. “On Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan:” President Erdogan. He’s tough, but I get along well with him. And that might be a bad thing, but I think it’s a very good thing. The point here is quite simple: Trump firmly believes it can do good. He admires authoritarians like Orban (and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he backed last year) because he’s drawn to their ability to do what they want when they want. He doesn’t care about the impacts on a free society of having a leader like Orban. His thought process never goes that far; it’s just that these guys are tough, and Trump not only likes tough guys, but aspires to be tough like them.

There is of course a big difference between being strong (or tough) and being fair. Strength is not wisdom – and often strength undermines wisdom.

Trump seems to miss this difference – or just doesn’t care. In his mind, leaders take as much power as they can for as long as they can. Which explains not only his support for Orban but also his continued efforts to undermine the free and fair presidential election of 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/04/politics/trump-viktor-orban-election-endorsement/index.html

