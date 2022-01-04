Mossad may have bombed and threatened German and Swiss companies that helped Pakistan: report





The organization for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in South Asia has claimed responsibility for the explosions in Switzerland and Germany

Jerusalem: Israeli spy agency Mossad is suspected of bombing and threatening German and Swiss companies that “worked energetically” to help Pakistan with its nascent nuclear weapons program in the 1980s as the Jewish state viewed Islamabad acquiring nuclear capabilities as an “existential threat,” a major daily here said on Tuesday.

The Jerusalem Post quoted a leading Swiss daily as saying that “the suspicion that the Mossad had carried out the attacks and made threats quickly emerged” after the three bombings in 1981 against three of these companies following an intervention unsuccessful United States to stop activities.

“For Israel, the prospect that Pakistan, for the first time, could become an Islamic state with an atomic bomb posed an existential threat,” Swiss daily Neue Zurcher Zeitung (NZZ) reported on Sunday.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted five simultaneous underground nuclear tests at Ras Koh Hills in the Chagai district of Balochistan province. Codenamed Chagai-I, this was Pakistan’s first public nuclear weapons test. The second nuclear test, Chagai-II, followed on May 30 of the same year.

Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran worked closely in the 1980s on the development of nuclear weapons devices in which the intensive work of German and Swiss companies to aid their nuclear programs is “relatively well documented”, he said. reported NZZ.

“New documents, hitherto unknown, from the archives in Bern and Washington are refining this image,” he said. Swiss historian Adrian Hanni is said to have said that the Mossad was probably involved in the bombings against Swiss and German companies, although there was no smoking gun to prove that the Israeli espionage carried out the attacks after these efforts were discovered.

The NZZ report also mentions the role of the late disgraced Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, who crisscrossed Europe in the 1980s to secure the technology and plans from Western institutions and companies to develop a nuclear bomb. .

Khan reportedly met a delegation from the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization in 1987 at a hotel in Zurich. The Iranian delegation was reportedly headed by Engineer Masud Naraghi, head of the Iranian nuclear energy commission.

Two German engineers, Gotthard Lerch and Heinz Mebus as well as Naraghi – who did his doctorate. in the United States – reportedly met Khan’s group in Switzerland. Additional meetings are said to have taken place in Dubai.

In light of Pakistan’s “swift efforts” to revive its nuclear weapons program, the United States tried to convince the German and Swiss governments to crack down on aid companies, but to no avail, according to the report. Suspected Mossad agents would then have “taken action” against the companies and engineers involved in aid to Pakistan.

“A few months after the unsuccessful intervention of the US State Department in Bonn and Bern, unknown perpetrators carried out bombings against three of these companies – on February 20, 1981 against the house of one of the main employees of Cora Engineering Chur on May 18, 1981 on the factory building of the Walischmiller company in Markdorf and on November 6, 1981 on the engineering office of Heinz Mebus in Erlangen, ”NZZ reported.

“All three attacks caused only material damage and only Mebus’s dog was killed,” he said.

The explosions were reportedly followed by several phone calls in English and broken German in which foreigners threatened other businesses.

“The attack we waged on the Walischmiller company could happen to you too – this is how the Leybold-Heraeus administrative office was intimidated.

Siegfried Schertler, the owner of VAT at the time, and his sales manager Tinner were repeatedly called on their private lines. Schertler also reported to the Swiss Federal Police that the Israeli Secret Service had contacted him. This emerges from the investigation files, which the NZZ was able to see for the first time, according to the report. Scertler reportedly said that an employee of the Israeli Embassy in Germany, David, contacted him.

David is said to have urged him to stop “this business” concerning nuclear weapons and to turn to textiles.

Swiss and German companies have reaped huge gains from their association with the Khan nuclear weapons network. Many of these suppliers, mostly German and Swiss, quickly secured deals worth millions with Pakistan: Leybold-Heraeus, Wlischmiller, Cora Engineering Chur, Vakuum-Apparate -Technik (VAT, with main buyer Friedrich Tinner) or metallurgy Buchs, to name a few.

They benefited from an important circumstance: the German and Swiss authorities interpreted their dual-use provisions very generously: most of the components necessary for uranium enrichment, for example high-precision vacuum valves, are mainly used for civilian purposes, NZZ reported.

The National Security Archives in Washington also recently published diplomatic correspondence from the US State Department from Bonn and Bern in 1980, providing new information.

The United States appears to have regretted the “casual treatment of delicate deliveries to Pakistan” by these two countries.

Berne’s behavior was described by one employee as a “hands-off approach” and local authorities were accused of “turning a blind eye” in these communications.

“In the now published dispatches, which were previously classified as secret, the companies that the United States have accused of supporting Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program with their deliveries are listed for the first time. The list included about half a dozen of them. companies each from Germany and Switzerland, the Swiss daily reported.

