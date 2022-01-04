Trump denounces ban on Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter





Former President Donald Trump made another Twitter stunt on Monday night after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Was banned from the platform for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter is a disgrace for democracy, Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. They should not be allowed to do business in this country.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic and hardworking people. They don’t deserve what happened to them on sites like Twitter and Facebook, the 45th president added, referring to a 24-hour suspension Greene received Monday from the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

Everyone should quit Twitter and Facebook, ”Trump concluded. “They are boring, have only a radical leftist point of view and are hated by everyone. They are a disgrace to our nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!

Twitter has banned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account for multiple violations of its COVID-19 disinformation policy. AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, dossier

The former president is no stranger to Twitter’s punishment, having been kicked off the site early last year following the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. Trump was also banned from Facebook and YouTube at the time.

Trump’s statement came a day after Twitter removed Greene’s personal account from the site. His official @RepMTG Congress account is still live.

We have permanently suspended the account … for repeated violations of our COVID-19 disinformation policy, Twitter said in a statement. We have made it clear that in accordance with our warning system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts in the event of repeated violations of the policy.

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Soon after, Greene accused Twitter of being an enemy of the people.

Twitter is an enemy of America and cannot handle the truth, she wrote on Telegram, adding that she would show America that we don’t need them and that it is time. to defeat our enemies.

Several Republicans have come to Greenes’ defense, including parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Who accused the social media giant of silencing Americans and violating free speech.

Their recent decisions to silence Americans, including a sitting member of Congress and renowned doctors who share views different from the political and media elite, have real costs, ”McCarthy said in a statement. “In fact, as we learn more about the virus, it’s clear that many views once demonized by tech companies and the political elite are turning out to be true.”

Doctrines of lockdown, school closures and the threat of covid-19 disease across age groups and past infections are currently being reversed, ”the minority leader added. “On the other end of the spectrum, Americans on the political left, including popular cable hosts, members of Congress and even the vice president, have themselves made public comments that are now universally considered false. . However, they do not suffer any repercussions from the plaza keepers of the city of the Americas.

Donald Trump has also been banned from Facebook and YouTube.Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Greenes’ latest ban on Twitter marks the fourth time the social media company has taken action against the congressman for disinformation. She had already been suspended from the platform in August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/01/04/trump-slams-twitter-over-marjorie-taylor-greene-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos