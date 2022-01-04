Inflation in Turkey hits highest in almost two decades





Plus, Trump supports Orban, the most obese EU countries, and more. The big story: Turkish inflation hits 19-year peak What happened: The turkish currency fell 4% against the dollar yesterday, a day after the annual inflation rate was announced jumped to 36.1% last month, Reuters reports. The Turkish lira had a disastrous year in 2021, when it fell 44% against the dollar, making it the the least efficient in emerging markets. More context: Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Islamic bans on usury were the basis of his cuts in interest rate. Erdogan has defended lower borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate the economy, although the Turkish lira lost almost half its value over the past three months, more than any other currency in the world. Economists say Erdogans measures are counterproductive. To note: Erdogan said yesterday that Turkey is going through a transformation in economics and move on to the next league, according to the BBC. The high rate of inflation has led to exponential increases in the cost of living, as well as recent increases in the price of electricity and gas of about 50% and 25%, respectively. News from the regions Central Europe and Baltic States Old US President Donald Trump approved Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the elections in Hungary scheduled for this spring, RFE / RL reports. In a statement released yesterday, Trump described Orban as a strong leader, adding that the Hungarian politician had his full support and approval in the next elections. Orban has done a mighty and wonderful job in protecting HungaryTrump said, ending illegal immigration, creating jobs, creating trade and should be allowed to continue to do so in the next election. As RFE / RL notes, it is highly unusual for US leaders, past or current, to support candidates in foreign elections. South Eastern Europe Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic greeted yesterday a new delivery of weapons from Russia, AP Reports. I am happy that our soldiers are satisfied with the purchase of Kornets from Russia, Vucic said after attending a training exercise at a military base near Belgrade that featured Russian-made Kornet anti-tank guided missiles. The Kornet is an important defensive tool to deter anyone from possible aggression against our country, Vucic said, adding that it is possibly one of the best anti-tank weapons in the world. Also yesterday, Vucic said that Serbia remains on the European path, but also added that it will continue to maintain its friendships with Russia and China. The lack of sex education in Bulgarian schools has a negative impact on adolescents, RFE / RL reports. This is reflected in the high number of teenage pregnancies, the second highest in the EU after Romania, and also in the number of abortions among adolescent girls, which in 2018 was the highest in the EU. Only around 10% of Bulgarian schools offer sex education classes, leaving NGOs to fill the educational gap. Young people cannot make informed choices and this often puts them higher risk for unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and even drug addiction, explains Radosveta Stamenkova, executive director of the Bulgarian Association for Family Planning and Sexual Health. Croatia had the highest rate of obese men and women in the EU in 2019, according to data published by EU statistical agency Eurostat. The agency reported that 58% percent of women and 73% of men in Croatia were overweight according to their body mass index (BMI) in 2019, leading to a 65% obesity rate in the general population. The countries with the second highest obesity rates in the EU were Hungary and the Czech Republic, both with 60% of the population falling into the overweight category. Estimates showed that 52.7% of the EU’s adult population (aged 18 and over) was overweight in 2019, with lower obesity rates among women than men. Eastern Europe and Russia Russia joined China, Great Britain, the United States, and France by denouncing the possibility of nuclear war, Reuters reports. The five countries have published a joint statement yesterday, published by the Kremlin, where they said it was their primary responsibility to avoid war between Nuclear states and reduce strategic risks, while aiming to work with all countries to create a climate of security, according to Reuters. We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, the English version of the statement reads. Since the use of nuclear power would have far-reaching consequences, we also assert that nuclear weapons, as long as they continue to exist, should be used for defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war. During a Sunday call, US President Joe Biden assured his His Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington will react decisively in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a White House Statement quoted by the Moscow Times. In light of a Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, Biden made it clear to Zelenskiy in a phone call that the United States and its allies and partners would respond decisively if Russia is invading Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. After the call, Zelenskiy tweeted that he appreciated the unwavering support of the United States and that the call proves the special nature of the relationship between Ukraine and the United States. The Caucasus Lawmakers Azerbaijan adopted a media law last Thursday that journalists fear restricting press freedom, VOA Reports. The bill, which passed its first reading in parliament early last month, includes content restrictions such as the prohibition against tarnishing a company’s reputation; the creation of a register of journalists, who will have to meet specific criteria to be included; and a requirement that media owners live in Azerbaijan, which could end many independent media outlets whose owners fled the country. The law would also oblige the media to publish at least 20 press articles everyday. Strewn with vagueness and contradictions, this law aims to strengthen control over the media and legalize censorship, said Jeanne Cavelier of Reporters Without Borders. Central Asia Increases of Fuel price sparked protests through Kazakhstan the last days, Eurasianet reports. The rallies began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen, where hundreds of protesters demanded that the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) drop from 120 tenge ($ 0.28) per liter to the old price of 60 tenge. Kazakhstan last month celebrated the 10th anniversary of the bloody crackdown on protests in Zhanaozen, when police shot dead at least 16 people. Following the protests, the petrol stations of the Mangystau region, which includes Zhanaozen, reduced LNG prices to 85-90 tenge. In the meantime, the rallies have spread to the capital Nour-Sultan and the commercial capital Almaty, where activists suspected of wanting to demonstrate were placed in preventive detention by the police.

