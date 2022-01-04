As mid-term and 2024 loom, Trump’s political operation gathers momentum





Donald J. Trump and his allies schedule events and fundraise for initiatives to make the former president a central player in the midterm elections, and possibly set the stage for another White House candidacy.

He and groups allied with him are planning political summits, other rallies and an elaborate forum next month at his Mar-a-Lago compound for the candidates he has supported and donors who donate up to 125 $ 000 per person to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Efforts appear to be aimed at strengthening the former president’s grip on the Republican Party and its donors amid questions over whether Mr. Trump will seek the party’s nomination again or settle into a kingmaker role .

Together, the pro-Trump groups form a sort of shadow political party that could help launch another presidential campaign and, if successful, shape his administration. They include Mr. Trump’s own PACs, which raised more than $ 100 million last summer, employ an overlapping roster of former senior officials in his administration and have indicated they intend to adopt the policies and candidates supported by Mr. Trump.

The groups have also helped bolster its properties as a center of Republican power, hosting events at its private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ. Mr Trump has welcomed a flood of Republicans to the clubs seeking his political blessing, issuing nearly 100 approvals to lined up candidates, including challengers of GOP incumbents who have voted for Mr Trump’s impeachment or supported his certification. defeat to President Biden in the 2020 election.

The candidates’ forum at Mar-a-Lago is slated for February 23 by a super PAC led by some of Mr. Trump’s closest allies called Make America Great Again, Again! Inc., according to a donor email from Roy W. Bailey, a Texas businessman and Republican fundraiser.

There will be an all-day candidates’ forum with back-to-back speeches from approved candidates and familiar faces in Trump’s orbit, wrote Mr. Bailey, who was a top fundraiser for Mr. Trumps and the inaugural committee, then registered to lobby his administration. We want those who attend to leave thinking it was the best political event they have ever attended, he wrote.

Donors who raise $ 375,000 will be invited to a private dinner with Mr. Trump.

Mr Bailey noted that PAC’s national finance director was Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Mr Trumps’ son Donald Trump Jr., and that his board of directors included Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general. who advised Mr. Trump on his first impeachment; Richard Grenell, who was Mr. Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting head of national intelligence; and Matthew G. Whitaker, who was Acting Attorney General.

The forum is intended for federal candidates backed by Mr. Trump. It is not known how many of them intend to attend. But some, including Harriet Hageman, who is launching a primary challenge against Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of Mr. Trump’s toughest Republican critics, and Kelly Tshibaka, who is running in the primaries against Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski. from Alaska, have been asked to keep the date, according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it.

Yet Mr. Trump’s political activities generated grumbling within his circle of supporters.

A donor who had supported Mr. Trumps’ campaigns said he was hesitant to donate to Make America Great Again, Again! for fear that the money will be wasted. Citing events at the former president’s properties as an example, the donor, who insisted on anonymity to avoid upsetting Mr. Trump and his allies, said he declined invitations to the Forum des February candidates and at a $ 125,000 per plate fundraising dinner with Mr. Trump held by the super PAC last month in Mar-a-Lago.

Other donors and party leaders are worried about the damage that could be done by Mr. Trump’s support for the main challenges of Republicans who rebuffed his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr Trump has been impeached twice, most notably after his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Mr Bidens’ certification of victory. Since then he has been banned from the social media accounts he used so effectively to gain attention and punish his enemies without spending any money.

While Mr Trump has announced the formation of his own media company, including a new social network to reinsert itself into the conversation, it has yet to be launched and its funding has been subject to scrutiny. scrutiny by securities regulators.

Mr Trumps’ team also continued to voraciously fundraise online for various PACs that he directly controls, which had compiled a war chest of over $ 100 million last summer, and his team has continued to fund campaign style rallies. He has plans for one in Arizona this month, and more to follow, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Many of Mr. Trumps’ gatherings in 2021 were paired with private donor roundtables to raise funds for his super PAC. He is planning more rallies in 2022 at locations chosen to help candidates he has supported, according to people familiar with the plans.

Groups allied with him have stepped up their fundraising efforts in recent months, indicating they intend to spend money to promote his causes and supports.

A nonprofit group called America First Policy Institute, which was launched last year to serve as a think tank for the Trump world, has the appearance of a Trump administration on hold. It raised over $ 20 million last year and has 110 employees, including Ms Bondi, Mr Whitaker and a number of former Trump cabinet members, such as David Bernhardt (who headed the Home Office ), Rick Perry (Department of Energy) and Andrew Wheeler (Environmental Protection Agency).

The group held two events with Mr Trump at his properties, a fundraising gala in Mar-a-Lago in November and an event in Bedminster in July with Ms Bondi to promote legal action by Mr Trump against tech companies that banned or restricted its use of their platforms and scheduled political summits twice a year across the country.

The next summit, slated for April in Atlanta, could bring Mr. Trump together, according to group chairperson Brooke Rollins, who served as director of the White House Home Policy Council under Mr. Trump and says she remains in touch. with Mr. Trump on his group efforts.

She said her group’s goal was to persuade Americans to support policies such as those pursued by Mr. Trump as president, not to get anyone re-elected, although she said she hoped that the group’s efforts would shape the debates around the midterm and presidential election of 2024..

The measure of successful political organization is how much part of those policies are part of the debate, she said.

A related nonprofit group called America First Works is promoting policies consistent with Mr. Trump’s agenda. They include voting rules that make it difficult to cheat, according to a fact sheet that appears to echo Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, which his allies relied on to reshape the laws election in a way that might favor Republicans. .

But the raft of new groups brought with it some of the drama and infighting that marked Mr. Trump’s campaigns and presidency.

A previous iteration of the super PAC behind the Mar-a-Lago forum was replaced after one of its founders, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, was accused of sexual misconduct by a donor.

This super PAC, which brought the bank $ 5.6 million in mid-August, has been supplanted by the new PAC, according to a statement announcing the change in October, according to which the assets of the old PAC would be transferred. to the new.

The statement called the new group the ONLY super PAC endorsed by Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/04/us/politics/donald-trump-midterm-elections.html

