PM Modi congratulates Tripura CM for its growth engine





Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized the former Left Front government of Tripura for its inability to stop “corruption” and carry out development while praising the performance of current Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and her suggestions for changes to the central government housing program which has extended benefits to thousands of people in India. Addressing a public meeting at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium here, Modi also complained that the media did not cover the government’s achievements. During his 24-minute speech, Modi thanked Deb, saying it was because of him that the central government made changes in the criteria for Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) and changed the definition of House Kutcha. . The prime minister said that the old houses of semi-permanent structures were considered Pucca houses and that as a result a large number of poor people, despite their mud houses, did not benefit from the program. Biplab Deb came to me with her argument for considering houses of semi-permanent structure as Kurcha houses. The central government considered his proposal and accepted it. As a result, the definition of kutcha and pucca houses was changed and 1.80 lakh of the beneficiaries of Tripura were sanctioned under the PMAY in a year which also saw the benefits extended to the lakhs of the people of the country, Modi pointed out. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the media and said: “Friends of the media do not always adequately cover the good things that the government does. Double motor (Same part, in this case,

BJP, leading coalition governments at both central and state level) growth means unity

effort towards prosperity, of which Tripura is an example. Flaying the state’s former Left Front government, the prime minister said: “The vehicle of corruption has not been stopped and the development vehicle has been put on hiatus during their reign. After the last election when the BJP led government came to power, I promised to bring you the HIRA Highway, Internet way, Railway and Airways model and the results have started producing now. Appreciating the implementation of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (autonomy) initiative by the state government, Modi stressed that the country’s pineapple, jackfruit, lemon in sections, rice in sections,

Tripura’s organic and bamboo products not only dominated the

markets, but are also valued globally. The market is expanding for bamboo bottles and other handicrafts from Tripura, he said. Through Kisan Rail, Tripura exports organic vegetables and fruits across the country. Tripura

can also play an important role in providing an alternative to single-use plastic and a huge market is

being created in the country for these products, the Prime Minister mentioned adding that the work is

underway to develop Tripura as a gateway to the northeast.

