Jokowi urges TPKS bill to be ratified immediately

JAKARTA

President Joko Widodo urged that the Sexual Violence Crime Bill be passed immediately.

“I hope that the Sexual Violence Crime Bill will be ratified soon so that it can provide maximum protection for victims of sexual violence in the country,” Jokowi said on a press conference call in Jakarta, Tuesday (4/1).

The president also called on the Minister of Law and Human Rights as well as the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Welfare to immediately coordinate with the DPR on this matter. He stressed that the protection of victims of sexual violence must be the concern of all parties.

Jokowi admitted that he has always followed the evolution of the discussion on the draft law on sexual violence that has dragged on in DPR since 2016 until now. According to him, all parties concerned should discuss the subject of the bill, so that it can be discussed and ratified quickly.

I also asked the government working group that deals with the bill on sexual violence to immediately prepare an inventory of the problems in relation to the bill being prepared by the DPR RI so that the process of joint discussion is more fast. “Getting to the point, providing legal security and guaranteeing the protection of victims of sexual violence,” he explained.

Activists hope TPKS bill passes this year

Mahardika Woman activist Vivi Widyawati hopes the TPKS bill can be passed soon this year given the growing number of victims of sexual violence (personal documents)

Activist Mahardika Vivi Widyawati praised Jokowi for paying more attention to the issue of sexual violence. With the number of victims of sexual violence on the rise, he said, there is no longer any reason for the RPD to delay discussion of this bill which became law this year.

Hopefully the voice of the government, Pak Jokowi’s wish can help speed things up, because there is no longer any reason to slow down, to delay. The facts on the ground are clear, where the number of victims is increasing day by day. “There is also a lot of sexual violence everywhere, so there is no reason for the DPR not to delay,” Vivi told VOA.

Must stay under control

In addition, Vivi said that when the Sexual Violence Bill is passed, it will not necessarily reduce the number of sexual violence. According to him, implementation and strict supervision are necessary so that the presence of the law can protect victims of sexual violence as much as possible.

He gave an example, the Law on Elimination of Domestic Violence (PDKRT) has not worked smoothly as stated in the law, because the government itself has not kept good oversight, and various agencies such as the police, for example, often did not have a point of view to side with the victims.

As a legal umbrella, that’s good, because it will provide protection, we know, if I am a victim of verbal abuse, there is a law. So the police have a legal umbrella, if now the police can dodge, there is no legal umbrella, we are in trouble. “Now there is a legal umbrella, namely the TPKS law,” he explained.

As long as it’s done simultaneously and continuously, I think the changes will be seen quickly, as the law alone has made changes, at least people have the courage to speak up, but not necessarily because they are a victim (sexual violence) it’s difficult, especially in the community, he concluded. [gi/ab]

