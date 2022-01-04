Black Voices: we don’t want Trump back





It was almost a year after the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, and I can’t say I’m happy with it.

Before all the Donald Trump and Make America Great Again supporters came out of the woods with I told you, most people settled for Joe. It’s always better than a homophobic, sexist, racist, anti-Semitic maniac who tried to rule America like a monarchy.

This election season felt like a war to get people to vote. Stacey Abrams, politician, lawyer and voting rights activist, worked to register 800,000 voters. These voters, typically black, LGBTQ + and other POCs, are the minorities America has forgotten, on which the GOP did not count.

Why do you think they are all for restricting voters in a very quick fashion? Texas for its part has a new electoral law which imposes seven changes. For example, no 24-hour voting, no drive-thru voting, mail-based voting identification warrants, and monthly voter registration checks.

So, with all of this background, why do people think it’s okay to say “Bring Trump back”?

Frankly, that annoys me. We have the impression of spitting in the face of all these people, especially people of color, who voted. All the things that we have overcome as a country just to bring it out.

Respectfully, what is wrong with you?

I can somewhat understand the Black Trump supporters, at least they have been consistent in supporting and revering a man who allegedly ran a newspaper ad demanding their execution for a crime they did not own. committed. He still hasn’t apologized for his horrific comments on the Central Park Five, according to the New York Times.

Words are just as powerful as actions, and this kind of rhetoric is not only stupid but dangerous. Especially celebrities like Kodak Black who support him is stupid. This man took control of this country for four embarrassing years of tearing up women’s rights and immigration policies. It has also restarted health care, mismanaged a whole pandemic, and escalated racial tensions to become the blatant and disgusting way seen today.

Trump is not a good guy because he was blunt. This is the same guy who had quite a collusion scandal among so many like grabbing them by the pussy, you can do anything in reference to seeing women he found attractive. This is the same president who admitted obstructing justice during the investigation into his falsification of the elections and flattered the rioters and domestic terrorists who violated national security on January 6. Trump told the rioters, come home, we love you, you are very special.

Some people want to recover the president who is not allowed to have a Twitter for spreading false information or the guy who manipulated money in his company to help himself by using donations against cancer, according to the Washington Post and Forbes.

That’s all to say stop being stupid. If you don’t like the current president, vote for him in two years. Just because Trump was bold doesn’t mean he was good. Do not let time allow you to forget the hell that this country was first put under his rule. I don’t think America can survive another four years of terror with Trump, we barely made it last time.

