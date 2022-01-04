COVID-19 research in doubt – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Wed, January 5, 2022





Editorial

The government’s recent decision to centralize all of its research institutions within the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) has sparked a deluge of criticism, but President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is adamant about the plan. At the end of 2021, the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology, one of the research branches joining BRIN, announced that it was firing 71 contract researchers and laboratory analysts, while offering them the possibility of joining the new institution under STRAND. But there were doubts that under the new structure the government would maintain the independence and resources that had made the institute one of the most sophisticated research facilities in the country. Founded in 1888 and named after Christiaan Eijkman, a Dutch physician who received a Nobel Prize for discovering the cause and treatment of beriberi, a disease caused by malnutrition and incurable at the time, the precinct of the institute in central Jakarta was a military hospital which was prepared to investigate the disease. The research center continued to be the beacon of health research after Indonesia’s independence. Over the years, it has hosted pioneering research into deadly viruses like HIV, avian influenza (H5N1), severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-Cov1) and SARS-Cov2, the cause of the pandemic of COVID-19. It has cutting-edge devices, including real-time polymerase chain reactor (RT-PCR) technology and genome sequencers that have helped the country study local variants of the coronavirus and develop the local Merah Putih vaccine. . The vaccine is currently being tested and is expected to be released this year and incorporated as a booster shot. But with the disruption caused by the restructuring of the organization, many doubt that vaccine development will stay on track or meet required standards. The research center, for example, will be moved to Cibinong, in West Java, south of Jakarta. And without any certainty that more than half of researchers and laboratory analysts will join the new structure, concerns have been expressed not only about the future of the researchers, but also the prospect of the first local vaccine and COVID studies. 19 in the country. . In the past, the institute has also gained a reputation which has made it eligible for cooperation and funding from international donors. There is no certainty that these donors will continue the partnerships. In the future, any funding and cooperation must obtain the approval of BRIN, whose formation was seen by many as the politicization of science. BRIN, for its part, reports to a steering committee headed by former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, president of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). There have been no significant achievements in the research and science of the country in general, which means that restructuring under the BRIN may be necessary. But the government, especially President Jokowi himself, should take a closer look at the degree of change brought about by this move. While this does not improve science, it could derail the achievements of a reputable and strategic research institution like Eijkman. And it comes at an unfortunate time, when, after so much wrong, 4.26 million cases of infection and over 144,000 deaths, the government has started to bring the pandemic under control.



