Is Turkey still a NATO ally?

President Joe Biden’s decision to exclude Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at last month’s Democracy Summit reflects the deterioration of relations between the two countries, as well as the collapse of democracy in Turkey.

The summit, which concentrated on “our common effort to establish an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to address the greatest threats facing democracies today”, included neighbors Turkey, Armenia, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece , among others. But a series of Turkish political provocations towards the United States and NATO have been of concern to the Asset and Biden administrations, and can help explain the snub.

The last spat was on November 28 Encounter between Erdogan and the radical Iranian president Ibrahim Raisi. Erdogan accused the United States of training and arming “all terrorist groups in the region, including ISIL [ISIS] and the PKK, and by providing them with terrorist equipment and tools to create insecurity… Joint cooperation is therefore necessary to bring peace to the region.

Erdogan also pointed out his desire work more closely with Russia and Iran, two of the United States’ biggest adversaries: “Iran, Russia and Turkey can maintain security and stability in the region in cooperation with other countries.

Recent Turkey reconciliation with the Iranian regime was cemented last April by signature six memoranda of understanding to increase mutual trade from $ 6.8 billion to $ 30 billion.

“The cooperation capacity between Turkey and Iran is more than realized. We have had a close relationship in recent years, and many projects will be implemented. There will be high-level diplomatic visits with Turkey in the near future, ”Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. noted in November.

This is not the first time that Erdogan has accused the United States for supporting terrorism over the past year. He blasted after PKK terrorists executed 13 Turkish nationals – mostly soldiers – who were held hostage in February. “You said you don’t support the terrorists when in fact you are on their side and behind them.”

The US State Department condemned the killings “in the strongest possible terms” and said “the PKK terrorists bear the blame.” United States appointed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as a terrorist group in 1997.

But Erdogan criticizes US support for the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG), which fought ISIS in Syria. YPG helped sidewalk the rapid expansion of ISIS there.

Turkey summoned the US ambassador to Ankara two months later, after Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915. “We will not take lessons from anyone about our history,” said the Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey faces a host of internal crises, and international disputes provide a way for the government to shift national attention to other issues.

“Erdogan, as always, seeks to scapegoat external enemies in an effort to distract his base in particular, and the population in general, from the collapse of the pound and the effects of inflation. . Much of this creates internal divisions ”, Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based human rights and national security lawyer analyst noted.

“The YPG in Syria, despite [their] close to the PKK, are not sanctioned or listed as terrorist organizations by the United States and are considered essential allies in operations against ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. Erdogan is spreading anti-Kurdish sectarianism in Turkey, ”Tsukerman said.

Turkish lira fell to an all-time low against the US dollar last month, after Erdogan decided to cut interest rates closer to follow Islamic banking rules. Read it bounced slightly after massive central bank intervention to stop its free fall, before temporary gains start to erode a week later.

The West Turkish relationship hit a low point when Erdogan announced the expulsion 10 ambassadors for calling for the release of pro-democracy activist Osman Kavala. Seven of these ambassadors represented NATO member countries, including the United States. Erdogan retracted his decision a few days later after an international diplomatic reaction.

Despite the deterioration in relations, the US State Department issued a report in August, stressing the importance of Turkish-American security and economic ties, as well as Turkey’s value as a “key NATO ally and essential regional partner … It is in our interest to keep Turkey alive anchored in the Euro-Atlantic community “.

Yet Erdogan was challenge against the American demand not to buy weapons from Russia, which could pose a threat to NATO countries.

Turkey bought $ 2.5 billion worth of S-400 defensive missiles from Russia in 2017, despite objections from the United States and NATO that they could compromise NATO’s defense systems, especially military operations. state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Erdogan has taken provocative action against other NATO members. He is trying to force Greece to obtain gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. When Turkey sent an exploration vessel, guarded by warships, to the disputed area in August 2020, France sent his own warships at Support Greece.

Be a member of NATO and while searching Joining the European Union did not deter Erdogan from appeasing sworn enemies of the alliance, including Iran and Russia. Amid the rapprochement with regimes that support terrorism, the bullying of NATO members and to accuse the West, namely the United States, to support terrorism, it becomes difficult to believe that Erdogan’s Turkey remains a NATO ally.

Principal investigator IPT Hany Ghoraba is an Egyptian writer, political analyst and counterterrorism at Al Ahram Weekly, author of The Arab Spring in Egypt: the long and winding road to democracy and a regular contributor to the BBC.

A version of this article was originally published by the Terrorism Investigation Project.