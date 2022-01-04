Old stuff with new names: what does Beijing want?





Image Source: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping gives video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping appears to have evolved into a thin and brutal organization, inclined to use street gang tactics to achieve its ends. The latest such move by the Beijing Mandarins was the unnecessary renaming of places in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on December 29, 2021. In response, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly dismissed this attempt as fiction and reaffirmed the inalienable integrity of Indian territory. However, the deeper question remains: what prompts the CCP to continue with such easy measures? This list of names is certainly a small part of Beijing’s strategy to further expand its territory. Since Xi took the throne in 2014, he has repeatedly declared his intention to reclaim the lost territories along the periphery. Since then, several areas within the self-proclaimed historic territory of Beijing have been given new names. The South China Sea and Arunachal Pradesh are two significant examples. In fact, in 2017, Beijing released the first list of new names for six Indian cities, shortly after the Dalai Lama visited the state. By this time, this decision had been widely dismissed as the cranky reaction of a tyrant when resisted and the list properly ignored. While ignoring such hollow action is certainly the way to go, it’s also important to appreciate the changed context this time around. China has been engaged in an active territorial conflict with India for the past two years, where its salami-cutting tactics have been largely thwarted by the courageous actions of Indian soldiers. Both armies built forces along the borders, making military adventurism a high-risk option. Moreover, the CCP realizes that its chocolate soldiers may not be able to dominate the combat-proven Indian forces in the difficult terrain of the Indochina border. A latest report in Dailymail claimed that Chinese soldiers find it difficult to live at high altitudes and in cold areas and, as a result, the PLA has deployed kill-bots / robot soldiers on the borders with India. It is now evident that the CCP seeks to further prepare the battle space using a mixture of propaganda, laws and psychological tactics, its preferred approach of the Three Wars. The name change on December 21 will likely be the first new round of disinformation released by the CCP regarding Arunachal Pradesh. It can be expected that this will be supplemented by new maps, legislative bodies, appointment of administrative officials, etc. In the coming months. These actions have been observed in the South China Sea in recent years and will inevitably be repeated in Arunachal. It is no coincidence that on the same day this list was released – Xi signed China’s new land laws, which give unprecedented powers to the CCP military and armed police forces. For India, this will certainly translate into new security challenges on the ground, as China would seek to use the provisions of this law to change the status quo on the ground in Arunachal in its favor. Beijing countered international opposition to the laws, saying they would not affect areas covered by existing treaties. There are two problems with this situation, however. First, Beijing does not recognize any territorial treaties regarding Arunachal, including the internationally recognized McMahon Line. Therefore, this artfully worded assurance does not apply to India! Second, the events of Galwan in 2020 made it clear that Beijing, under Xi Jinping, cannot be trusted to abide by existing agreements and protocols. Therefore, the CCP’s new land laws must be treated as a threat to India’s security, and countered both legally and on the ground.

