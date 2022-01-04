Donald Trump Says Jan 6 Committee Dropped Request For Records, Cheney Says False





Former President Donald J. Trump issued a statement Dec. 29 regarding the Jan.6 committee’s attempt to obtain documents regarding its role in the attack on Capitol Hill that took place early last year.

Drawing on his typical and absurd name-calling, the former president said that “the unselected committee of radical left Democrats, and two failed Republicans, has just dropped much of their demand for my files and documents – a very big story even though The New York Times refused to put it on the front page. “

The former president then referred to the current president and his son, for whatever reason, and again called the procedure a “witch hunt.”

“The reason they dropped the registration application is that they don’t want this horror show to happen to Biden and Hunter in three years,” Trump said. “It also changes the whole complexion of their request, not that there are any documents that would be incriminating or a problem for me – but the witch hunt continues.”

Former President Trump has not chosen to back any of his claims or provide any sources or reasons why he believes the Jan.6 committee abandoned its search for records.

Liz Cheney, the chair of the January 6 Committee immediately refuted former President Trump’s claims.

Representative Cheney took to Twitter and took issue with everything the 45th President of the United States said.

“False,” she began in a neutral tone. “The January 6 committee did not abandon requests for necessary documents. In fact, we are actively advocating for the White House documents that Trump is trying to cover up. We will not allow him to hide the truth about January 6. or his conduct, of the American people. “

Cheney recently appeared on a multitude of Network TV shows over the weekend to delve into the committee’s plans and motives, even going so far as to say that Trump has failed in his duty by not acting faster or, really, at all during the Capitol bombing.

“The committee have first hand testimony now that they were sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol unfolded,” Cheney said. . “We know, as you well know, that the White House briefing room is only a short walk from the Oval Office. The president could have taken those few steps in the briefing room at any time, moving on to live television, and told his supporters attacking the Capitol to stop. He could have told them to withdraw. He could have told them to go home, and he didn’t. to imagine a greater and more serious breach of duty than that … I think there are a number, as the President said, of potential criminal laws involved here, but I think there are There is absolutely no doubt that this was a dereliction of duty. must examine is – as we are looking at a legislative objective – is whether we need stronger penalties for this kind of dereliction of duty. “

Cheney then issued an ultimatum to his fellow Republicans.

“We can either be loyal to our Constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we can’t be both,” she said.

The candidates against Liz Cheney

