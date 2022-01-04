Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stones for several projects in Manipur





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 13 development projects valued at Rs 1,858 crore and laid the foundation stones for nine other infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,957 crore in Manipur. The projects cover road infrastructure, urban development, drinking water supply, health, housing, skills development, information technology and art and culture, officials said.

Speaking of the Barak Bridge built along National Highway-37, which was also inaugurated, Modi said the steel bridge will provide better connectivity. Built at Rs 75 crore, the bridge should facilitate movement between the capital of Manipur, Imphal and Assam’s Silchar. The foundation stones for five national highway projects to be built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore were also laid by the Prime Minister. Three of the inaugurated projects will supply drinking water to the Imphal, Tamenglong and Senapati districts. Modi said, “Safe and clean drinking water would be made available to the population” through these projects. Three projects within the framework of Imphal Smart Mission were also inaugurated. The projects included the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) which will boost traffic and solid waste management in the state capital. The other two projects relate to the development of the waterfront on the Imphal River and the Mall Road to Thangal Market, officials said. Modi also dedicated 2,387 mobile towers built for Rs 1,100 crore to residents of the state. To meet the challenges of COVID-19, a semi-permanent 200-bed hospital in Kiyamgei in Imphal built in collaboration with the DRDO at Rs 37 crore has been inaugurated. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for a 150-bed cancer hospital that will be built on a PPP basis for 160 crore rupees at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here. To promote the loom industry and benefit the weaving community, Modi laid the foundation stone for a mega group of looms to be built at Nongpok Sekmai in Imphal East District. A craft village will also be built in Moirang in Bishnupur district, officials said. He laid the foundation stone for the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) which will be built at Rs 200 crore. The project, which is the largest PPP initiative in the state, will boost the information technology sector. The foundation stone for the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts to be built in Gurugram has also been laid, officials said. Modi also praised the Jiribam-Imphal-Tupul railway line, which is being built at a cost of Rs 13,809 crore and will include the world’s highest jettisoned bridge of 141 meters. The project is expected to be completed in March. Improved connectivity will boost the tourism sector in the state, Modi said. The foundation stones for 72 other projects were also laid by the prime minister, officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/north-east/prime-minister-narendra-modi-inaugurates-lays-foundation-stones-for-multiple-projects-in-manipur/cid/1846143

