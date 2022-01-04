Resolution of Kashmir dispute essential for lasting peace in South Asia, PM Imran Khan says





–

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed that lasting peace in South Asia depends on the peaceful settlement of the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with international legitimacy.

In his message on Kashmiri Right to Self-Determination Day, the Prime Minister pledged that Pakistan will continue to provide all possible support to Kashmiris until their inalienable right to self-determination is realized and to a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister noted that by observing January 5 as the Right to Self-Determination Day for Kashmiris, we reiterate our commitment to uphold the basic human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and pay tribute to the Kashmiris who struggle for over seven decades. .

On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) passed a resolution that guaranteed the Kashmiri people their inherent right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu. and-Kashmir.

Imran Khan said that we commemorate this day to remind the world community that it cannot abandon its moral and legal responsibilities to the Kashmiri people.

The importance of the inalienable right to self-determination has been recognized in all major human rights covenants, decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the right to self-determination has been granted to Kashmiris by the United Nations and cannot be unilaterally denied by India. He said three generations of Kashmiris have waited for the world community and the United Nations to honor their solemn commitments to Kashmiris.

The prime minister said the Indian atrocities at the IIOJK continue unabated, but the courage and spirit of the Kashmiris remains strong. He said that with the presence of 900,000 troops, India transformed the occupied territory into the largest open-air prison and the most militarized area in the world.

The recent upsurge in the oppression of the IIOJK people through arbitrary detentions, coercion, harassment and humiliation, and extrajudicial killings during organized clashes and cordon and search operations is a matter of serious concern to the international community.

India’s illegal and one-sided actions of August 5, 2019 and subsequent measures, including regarding domicile rules and land ownership laws, aim to change the demographic structure of the IIOJK and convert Kashmiris in a minority on their own territory.

These Indian actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations, the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the 4th Geneva Convention. The Kashmiris have been deprived of their rights to life, food, health, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion and especially the right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan called on the international community to demand from India an immediate end to its state terrorism against the Kashmiris and to allow access to international human rights and humanitarian organizations in the country. occupied territory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/peaceful-resolution-of-kashmir-dispute-must-for-durable-peace-in-south-asia-pm-imran-khan/261443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos