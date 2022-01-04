Trump family begins broadcasting dirty laundry to fight subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James





With its back to the wall by two simultaneous tax evasion investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty begins to retaliate.

As of Monday afternoon, copies of the subpoenas and details of the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by lawyers for former President Donald Trump and his adult children Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio are trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used in a parallel criminal investigation that could threaten them with jail time.

the [office of the attorney general] is engaged in a criminal investigation with an active Grand Jury. He cannot issue a subpoena to testify under the guise of a civil investigation that will immediately become available for his own criminal investigation, they said in a court file.

Earlier today, court documents were released showing New York Attorney General Letitia James set her sights on the former president and his two children for refusing to cooperate with his civil investigation into possible tax evasion and bank fraud. While these types of investigations tend to be low key matters until a formal lawsuit is filed or both parties come to a settlement, it starts to turn into a spread of dirty laundry.

As such, the Trump family took this opportunity to begin laying out details of the AG’s investigation.

There’s another grand jury going on in New York looking at criminal cases related to the Trump organization, proving the investigation didn’t stop with the indictment of company chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg in the summer. last. And it’s now clear that New York State investigators want the former president to provide them with information about the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago, his woodland estate in Seven Springs in upstate New York, and donations made to land conservation causes that could reduce its tax bill. .

Investigators also want copies of communications Trump has had with Forbes magazine about his wealth and any financial documents he has submitted to insurers or insurance brokers valuing his assets. The GA office wanted Ivanka to sit down for a deposition on Monday, followed by Don Jr. on Tuesday and former President Trump on Friday. All of these details were revealed in copies of the subpoenas, which were released in court by the Trumps.

In response, AG James released a statement Monday evening saying: For more than two years members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continuously sought to delay and obstruct our investigation of Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, but despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else.

Lawyers for the Trumps argue that the New York Attorney General is trying to get the Trumps to testify about their wildly varying real estate values ​​in a way that would allow investigators to use this information in the AG’s ongoing criminal investigation into the ‘Trump Organization, which she leads. alongside the Manhattan District Attorney.

This charge is based on the idea that in New York, a person who testifies before a grand jury in a criminal case is granted immunity from what they reveal, so that they are protected against criminal charges. The Trumps say the GA is trying to get information from them without receiving immunity by trying to bypass grand jury procedural safeguards in our justice system.

The subpoenas are a blatantly inappropriate end to the rules, said the Trump court record, which described the AG’s actions as an attempt to muddle the investigations. The point is that the [attorney generals office] is a unique agency that conducts a criminal investigation. He can pretend to split in half to avoid complying with grand jury practice, but he cannot.

In the case, the Trumps also accused the attorney general’s office of disclosing to reporters that Trump was invited to appear for a deposition on January 7. The Washington Post last month reported that investigators wanted the former president to introduce himself and answer questions. in their New York office.

To their credit, [AG] the lawyers in this case have apologized to Mr. Trump’s lawyer. The leak clearly came from the administration of [attorney generals office,] Lawyers for the Trump family said in a footnote.

The Trumps want the state court judge overseeing the case to remove the subpoenas, or at least stay their execution until the joint AG-DA criminal investigation is completed.

The court request was signed by four attorneys representing the Trumps. The former president is represented by Ronald P. Fischetti, who made a career in defending the Mafiosi, and

Alina Habba, who recently helped him file a federal lawsuit against James. Trump is also represented by Michael T. van der Veen, who curiously pursued Trump and then defended him during his presidential impeachment. Don Jr. and Ivanka, who are executives of the Trump Organization, are represented by company lawyer Alan S. Futerfas.

