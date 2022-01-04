Ana Navarro, co-host of “The View”: Trump was not legitimately elected in 2016, he got “help from the Russians”





Media headlines January 4

In the news today, comedian Patton Oswalt mocks his lengthy apology after snapping a photo with Dave Chappelle, Howard Stern slams Oprah Winfrey for hosting dinner parties amid the COVID outbreak, and Governor DeSantis responds to media criticism that he went missing in December.

“The View” co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said on Tuesday that she did not believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016.

In a segment in anticipation of the first anniversary of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, Navarro said that although she felt Trump was elected with “the help of the Russians,” she would never encourage the use of force to atone for this injustice in his eyes. However, one of his co-hosts immediately suggested after his intervention that it was dangerous not to accept President Biden as legitimate.

“We saw [Republicans] bow to Trump because they want to stay elected and because they put their own positions on democracy and on defending the American institution of a legitimate election, ”she said. “Listen, I felt that Donald Trump was not legitimately elected. I thought he got help from the Russians. But you know what? It would never have occurred to me to take up arms against Donald Trump. This is just not what we do in America. Our weapon of choice is the vote, it is democracy, it is the ballot. And so I hope people will remember January 6th. You know why? You know how? By registering to vote. “

CNN’s Ana Navarro said on “The View” that Donald Trump was not legitimately elected in 2016.

CBS GUEST: THE REPUBLICAN SWEEP IN 2022 AT ONE OF THE WORLD’S BIGGEST THREATS IN 2022

Co-host Sunny Hostin then noted that 58% of Republicans, according to a recent poll, did not believe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, a curious statement as Navarro had just admitted she felt the same for Trump in 2016.

A 2017 poll found that two-thirds of Democratic respondents did not believe Trump was legitimately elected to the White House, and the narrative of collusion with Russia dominated media coverage of his tenure. Ultimately, a sprawling federal investigation found no evidence of coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin to interfere with the 2016 election.

While still a member of the Republican Party, the left-wing Navarro voted Democrats for years, and she worked for Joe Biden’s Latino outreach in Florida in 2020.

THE MAIN REPUBLICAN CHARGES PELOSI LIMITS ACCESS TO JAN. 6 GOP RECORDS PROBE OF ITS ACTIONS

“The Biden campaign is hopeful that Republican commentator Ana Navarro, a nemesis of Trump known for her salty jokes, can help lead Latinos and other voters to the alleged Democratic candidate,” NBC News reported at the time.

Trump then beat Biden in Florida by more than three points, in part due to his sharp surge in Latino support from 2016.

