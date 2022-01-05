Turkey still lays charges against exiled critic who died in Egypt

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

In a bizarre and twisted criminal case against a critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in Egypt, the Turkish government continues to press charges against the man, who died and was buried in the North African country.

Ali Bayram, an educator affiliated with the Glen movement, a group opposed to the Erdoan regime, died on June 2, 2020 from a brain hemorrhage in Egypt, where he was living in exile.

The Turkish government has repeatedly requested his extradition, but Egypt has refused to return him to Turkey, where he would face abuse and torture and stand trial on fabricated charges.

Although he has been dead for a year and a half, a letter from the Department of Justice to the prosecutor’s office on December 22, 2021 obtained by Nordic Monitor shows that the Erdoan government continues to press charges against him.

Bayram remained a suspect in a court case despite his death being reported to the Ankara Attorney General’s Office by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 4, 2020 and the Home Office on June 9, 2020. The Ministry of Interior Justice also recorded his death and informed the prosecution on June 17, 2020.

Letter from the Ministry of Justice of December 22, 2021:

Ali_Bayram_Justice_MINistry_letter_Redacted

In addition, a copy of the population register given to the prosecution by a clerk on December 30, 2021 registered him alive.

A document obtained by Nordic Monitor on January 4, 2022 from the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP), a government network that publishes court documents, still shows Bayram as the accused in the case, meaning the charges against him are still pending. and that he faces an arrest warrant in his grave.

The 70-year-old education volunteer dedicated his life to educating young people and was deeply committed to improving the quality of education. He helped establish several schools in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. He was a member of the board of directors of Fatih University, which was linked to the Glen group. The university was first seized by the Erdoan government and was later closed.

The 8th Ankara Peace Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Bayram in November 2015 following a request from the Ankara Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Constitutional Order, which was conducting an investigation supported by government over members of the Glen movement. The court has also issued arrest warrants against journalists such as the former editor-in-chief of Zaman’s daily, Ekrem Dumanl, and the former owner of Zaman’s daily, Alaeddin Kaya.

To escape wrongful imprisonment, Bayram had to enter Greece illegally before eventually settling in Egypt, where he lived in exile until his death. However, the Erdoan governments’ hunt for him never ceased.

A request for Bayram’s extradition was filed on February 2, 2017 by the Ankara General Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ministry of Justice forwarded the request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 3, 2017 to initiate the official extradition process.

A communication from the Ministry of Justice dated June 17, 2020 and signed by Abdullah Merolu, judge and director general of international law and foreign relations at the ministry, revealed that the Turkish Embassy in Cairo should reiterate the extradition request since the Egyptian authorities declined the request. through diplomatic channels

According to the Ministry of Justice document, Bayram’s extradition request was based on an arrest warrant issued in absentia, under Case No. 2016/238, by the 4th Ankara High Criminal Court, for attempted arrest. overthrow of constitutional order and establishment or leadership of an armed terrorist group. The document exposed that Bayram was considered the head of a terrorist organization due to his contributions to schools and institutions affiliated with Fethullah Glen, the US-based Turkish Muslim scholar who describes terrorism as the main threat to human life and condemns all kinds of extremist and radical acts.

The extract from the population register, retrieved on December 30, 2021, still shows Ali Bayram as alive even though he died 18 months earlier in Cairo:

Ali_Baram_population_registry

The Glen movement is a group known for its investment in science, education and the promotion of interfaith and intercultural dialogue around the world. The movement is led by Glen, a vocal critic of the Turkish president for widespread corruption in government and Erdoan’s support for jihadist groups in Syria. Erdoan accuses the movement of initiating corruption investigations in 2013 and an attempted coup in July 2016, allegations the movement denies.

In addition to Egypt, many other countries have rejected Turkey’s politically motivated extradition requests for people who have been forced to leave their homeland due to an ongoing witch hunt against critics at the aftermath of the coup attempt. In this regard, the United Nations Committee against Torture decided in June 2019 that the extradition of persons suspected of belonging to the movement would constitute a violation of article 3 of the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Punishments or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Ali Bayram is still listed as an accused and a suspect in a trial in Turkey according to the court register obtained by Nordic Monitor on January 4, 2022:

Court_case_defendent_plaintiff_list

More than half a million people have been investigated in Turkey on similar charges following the failed 2016 coup. On the basis of profiling lists, people have been arrested, investigated and even pursued. Their assets were seized and their family members and relatives were also subject to criminal proceedings. Working as a teacher at Glen inspired schools or contributing to nonprofit institutions affiliated with the movement abroad are considered acts of terrorism by the Erdoan government.

With the purging and / or imprisonment of 4,560 judges and prosecutors during the period 2016-2017, the rule of law was effectively suspended and Turkish justice turned into a tool of the government, which often abused of the criminal justice system to punish its detractors. and opponents accused of terrorism.