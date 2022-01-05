China-Tajik relations reach highest level on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Xi says





China Tajikistan Photo: VCG Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon exchanged congratulations on Tuesday on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Since China and Tajikistan established diplomatic ties 30 years ago, the relationship has grown by leaps and bounds and reached its all-time high, Xi said. In recent years in particular, Xi said, the two countries have taken the lead in building a development community and a security community, setting an example of jointly building a community of destiny. for Humanity. The two sides enjoy enhanced strategic mutual trust, firm mutual support on issues concerning the other’s fundamental interests and growing cooperation in various fields, he said, adding that their high-quality Belt and Road cooperation has also achieved fruitful results. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of the two countries worked together and helped each other, demonstrating the bond between two brothers sharing happiness and unhappiness, he added. For his part, Rahmon said he wanted to extend his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Xi and the friendly Chinese people at this important moment in the history of bilateral relations. The relationship, he added, is mutually beneficial and based on good neighborliness, friendship, mutual respect and trust, and represents a new kind of high-quality relationship between countries. Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Tajikistan, which is one of five Central Asian countries to have celebrated the 30th anniversary of building bilateral ties with China between Sunday and Thursday. Rustam Emomali, speaker of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and mayor of Dushanbe, recently told Chinese media that China is a close neighbor and reliable partner of Tajikistan and that the latter has felt China’s support over the past 30 years. last years. He noted that Tajikistan is the first country in the world to have signed the memorandum of understanding on the joint construction of the “belt and the road”. Over the past 30 years, relationships have grown in leaps and bounds and reached an all-time high. Historic breakthroughs and achievements have been made, making these relations an example of a new kind of international relations and helping to build a community with a shared future for mankind, the spokesperson said on Tuesday. Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin at a routine press conference. . At a new historic starting point, China stands ready to work with the countries of Central Asia to build on past achievements and move forward, and continue to deepen mutual political trust and expand cooperation with each other beneficial in various fields. Together, we will further improve and elevate bilateral relations to new heights, Wang noted.

