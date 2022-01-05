Politics
Comedian Kapil Sharma takes an interest in Akshay Kumar in an interview with PM Modi; Internet users rent
King of Comedy Kapil Sharma is known for his brilliant presence of mind and unmatched comedic timing. Every episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show” is packed with great punches and the best jokes that make audiences laugh uncontrollably and make their weekend much better after a tiring week.
The recent episode of the hit series was no different. It featured Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and director Anand L Rai, who had come to promote their latest film “Atrangi Re”, in the show.
A 30-second portion of the episode is shared widely on social media with netizens praising Kapil for his usual sharp wit and presence of mind.
In the viral video, Kapil is seen jibing Akshay Kumar for his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, where the superstar actor was seen asking the kinds of questions that have received mixed responses from people, with most finding them stupid and unnecessary. One of those questions the actor laughed at was about mangoes. The actor asked PM Modi how he preferred to eat mangoes, which earned him heavy criticism and trolls.
Watch the video:
Well done Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/ejrn55if23
– Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 4, 2022
The video begins with Akshay trying to pull Kapil’s leg out asking why the comedian always asks silly questions saying they are from the audience or Archana Puran Singh, the other key member of the show.
However, Kapil responds to the superstar actor by recalling his own interview and the nature of the questions he asked PM Modi.
Kapil’s witty response won the internet and several netizens praised him for his daring.
Looked:
well done @ KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/iBpqEvOcbt
– Rajshri (ivdivine_Tarrot) January 4, 2022
It will be done @ KapilSharmaK9 fire#modigoback https://t.co/rMtDQ648wp
– Abhijot Bajwa (Abhijot0) January 4, 2022
Thin! https://t.co/YNEqB5p64i
– Mohammed Saif (@ msaif7661) January 4, 2022
Very very very well done @ KapilSharmaK9 https://t.co/EmFTderMX7
– ginnie (@rjginnie) January 4, 2022
Accha dhoya akshaykumar ko https://t.co/QIJtVJcYT6
– INS Vikrant (vikrantaa) January 4, 2022
Posted: Tuesday January 04, 2022 11:49 am IST
