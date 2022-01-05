Jan. 6 panel seeks information from Fox News’ Sean Hannity, reveals texts he sent to Trump aides





The House select committee investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill asked Fox News host Sean Hannity to answer questions about the newly leaked texts he sent to White House staff on days before and after the attack.

The texts show that Hannah is worried about what would happen if then-President Donald Trump persisted in challenging the 2020 election results and giving advice to Trump’s aides regarding Jan.6.

The texts, sent to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, other Trump aides and White House staff, were revealed in a letter from the select committee requesting Hannity’s voluntary cooperation with investigation.

“I do NOT see January 6 unfolding as it is told,” Hannity wrote to Meadows on December 31, 2020, according to the letter.

“I am very worried for the next 48 hours,” Hannity wrote in a text five days later on the eve of the January 6 riots, according to the letter.

That same day, Hannity texted Meadows: “Pence pressure. WH’s lawyer will be leaving.”

Information gathered by the committee shows that Hannity “had prior knowledge of President Trump and his legal team’s planning for January 6,” Thompson and Cheney said in the letter.

“It also appears that you are voicing your concerns and providing advice to the president and some White House staff regarding this planning. You also had relevant communications during the riot and in the days following,” he said. they declared.

Axios first reported on Tuesday that the committee wanted Hannity to cooperate.

Jay Sekulow, described by Axios as Hannity’s attorney, told CNBC in an email before the letter came to light that “we haven’t heard anything” from the House committee.

Sekulow, an attorney who represented Trump in his first impeachment battle with Congress, told Axios that “if true, such a request would raise serious constitutional issues, including First Amendment concerns over freedom of the hurry”.

Last month, select committee vice-chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Revealed that Hannity texted Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, on January 6 as the invasion was in progress. Classes.

“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol,” Hannity urged, Cheney said.

Asked about the committee’s interest in Hannity, a Fox News spokesperson directed CNBC to Sekulow’s comments to Axios.

The latest development in the investigation came two days before the one-year anniversary of the Jan.6 attack, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol shortly after Congress was called to confirm the victory of the President Joe Biden at the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election.

Rioters, many of whom were spurred on by Trump’s repeated lies that the election was rigged against him by widespread fraud, forced lawmakers to flee their chambers for safety reasons, delaying the implementation of the procedure democratic.

“We believe he has texted the Chief of Staff and has information that would be relevant to our committee,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., One of the nine said Tuesday afternoon. bipartisan panel lawmakers.

“He was more than a Fox host. He was also a confidant, an advisor, an activist to the former president. And I hope that if the committee asks him, as he will in fact be very soon, he will cooperate. with us, ”Schiff said.

The committee, charged with investigating the facts and causes of the Jan.6 invasion, issued subpoenas to dozens of current and former Trump associates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/04/jan-6-riot-probe-seeks-cooperation-from-trump-ally-sean-hannity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos