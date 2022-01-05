Mystery surrounds year-end windfall for Turkey’s central bank | Financial market news





Turkey’s central bank had forecast a loss of $ 5.2 billion on December 30, but managed to end the year with a profit of $ 4.4 billion.

Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $ 10 billion on the last day of 2021, prompting questions about the cause of this overnight windfall that will trickle down to the country’s treasury. The monetary authority had forecast an annual loss of around 70 billion lire ($ 5.2 billion) on December 30, but ended the year with 60 billion lire in profits, an unprecedented change in fortune in a single day, according to his daily report. In February, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, as the main shareholder of central banks, will begin to receive a large part of this sum in the form of dividends. The sharp turnaround comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled measures to compensate lira investors for any losses. Turkey’s currency slipped 44% against the dollar last year, largely as the central bank, encouraged by Erdogan, has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points since September. The depreciation of the pound fueled the rise in consumer prices, with inflation ending the year at over 36%, the highest level since September 2002. This eroded Erdogan’s popularity as the 2023 elections. But even with guaranteed returns on lira deposits, Turkish investors are still clinging to foreign currencies, undermining the Turkish leadership’s plan to support the pound without raising interest rates. Erdogan, who attacked high borrowing costs as a drag on economic growth, pledged to eliminate the inflation bubble in a speech Tuesday, calling exchange rate fluctuations and excessive price increases a thorns on the way to Turkey. Its policy of lowering rates to bring down inflation goes against mainstream economic thinking. The central bank declined to comment on the dramatic development of its balance sheet, which was first reported on Monday by former deputy bank governor Ibrahim Turhan and ex-banker Kerim Rota, both party members. of the future of opposition. Two officials familiar with the matter said this was in line with the accounting advice of the independent auditors, but asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. According to Turhan, a possible explanation for the huge increase in overnight profits could lie in the sale of foreign exchange reserves to the Treasury. The depreciation of the pound makes foreign reserves more valuable in local currency, but this cannot be recorded in the profit column until the reserves are sold, he said. The same amount of dollars would then have to be redeemed to maintain the level of reserves, Turhan said. The Treasury’s borrowing program for the current three-month period showed that the authorities were already expecting Lira 44 billion in external revenue next month. (Updates with Erdogans speech, inflation and read details from the third paragraph)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/1/4/mystery-surrounds-end-of-year-windfall-for-turkeys-central-bank The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos