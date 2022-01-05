Who is Trump supporting in the 2022 midterm election?





In a growing number of Republican primaries in 2022, former President Donald Trump stepped in to support a candidate other than the incumbent, putting him at odds with some members of the party establishment. It’s one of many confrontational-creating stories that could help shape the outcome of the midterms and the party’s future direction.

Trump has so far approved nine candidates challenging incumbents, including a candidate for the Senate in Alaska, a candidate for governor in Idaho and a candidate for the House of Representatives in Wyoming.

Trump’s endorsements put him on a collision course with his former Vice President Mike Pence, who told outgoing Republican governors in November that he would back them, as well as the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who will support Senate incumbents and intervene in cases where a candidate clearly threatens to lose a seat in the general election, the group told Axios. In other races, Trump will face other conservative kingmakers, such as the Arizona gubernatorial race, where he and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin endorsed the running candidates.

The suburbs could determine which side will prevail, said Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University.

I think there is a big divide between elite GOP members and their main base voters supporting Trump, but the key group that will decide the 2022 election are the suburban GOP voters who are conservative but also want less uncertainty and chaos in their government, Schiller wrote in an email. The problem for the GOP is that these Trump endorsements will push candidates so far to the right that suburban GOP voters and independents could be pushed back by them.

In Virginia, a Commonwealth Biden won just a year earlier, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has shown his party the path to victory after holding Trump at bay. Youngkin appeased the Trump wing early in the campaign before moving more center stage for the general election and winning the race.

Candidates approved by Trump, however, do not seem likely to follow this manual. Despite no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020, an Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in six states challenged by Trump found only 475 disputed ballots out of 25.5 million cast ballots, too low a number to affect the results. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she would not have certified the election, while Idaho gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin called for an audit in 50 States.

With the party out of power, Republicans are likely to take over Congress, and Bidens’ lower approval rating and redistribution add to their advantage. Relaunching the 2020 election, however, could threaten Republicans’ chances in hotly contested states, like Arizona or Georgia.

In a state like Georgia, where Stacy Abrams and (Senator Raphael) Warnock will mobilize the Democratic Party base, any drop in suburban GOP voters will cost them both the governor race and the Senate race, even in the face of voter suppression laws, Schiller said.

Republican strategist Karl Rove believes Trump’s endorsements, based on how much voice a candidate is willing to support his claim that the 2020 election was stolen by widespread fraud, and not so much on candidate viability, could be a recipe for disaster.

This leaves Mr. Trump supporting candidates who are likely to falter in the general election, Rove wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed.

Over the course of his business career, Mr. Trump has put his name on everything from steaks to men’s clothing to vodka with mixed results, Rove wrote. Now he risks more than diluting his personal brand. Mr Trump could help some Democrats hang on to an otherwise devastating election cycle in 2022 by forcing their opponents to harangue voters on an unpopular topic. If the GOP can’t learn to shake off Trump’s obsession with alleged electoral fraud, the former president might even hand the White House over to the Democrats again.

Supporting non-incumbents is risky because they are less likely to win, but if Trump’s choices prevail at the ballot box it would further strengthen his grip on the party.

