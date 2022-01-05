Politics
Covid-19: Boris Johnson plans to “surf” the Omicron wave without more curbs
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hopeful that England can ‘weather’ the current wave of Covid-19 without further restrictions.
But he acknowledged that parts of the National Health Service would feel “temporarily overwhelmed” amid a wave of Omicron cases.
The Prime Minister said there was a “good chance” that he would not impose new measures and that he would recommend ministers on Wednesday to continue the government’s “Plan B” strategy in England.
He also announced plans to have 100,000 critical workers pass daily tests.
The testing regime from January 10 will cover key industries, including food processing, transportation and border forces, to reduce the spread of the virus to colleagues.
Johnson said at a Downing Street briefing he would recommend England stick to the Plan B restrictions, when cabinet ministers meet to discuss their extension.
The measures – which include working from home where possible, wearing masks in most public places and Covid-19 passports in some places – are currently set to expire on January 28.
As the daily UK Covid case figures surpassed 200,000 for the first time with the spread of the Omicron variant, the Prime Minister said people who believed the pandemic was over were ‘deeply wrong’.
Daily cases include a two-day backlog of cases in Wales and four days in Northern Ireland.
He said it was a moment of caution, but also that the UK’s stance was different from other waves as Omicron is milder than previous variants and booster shots have been rolled out.
Johnson said the country has a chance to “get over this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again.”
“We can keep our schools and our businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus,” he said.
Johnson acknowledged that the coming weeks would be “difficult” with “some services disrupted by staff absences”. But he promised to “fortify” the NHS to withstand the pressure.
Health services on a “war footing”
The assurances come as many industries face staffing issues over the number of workers self-isolating with Covid-19 or as contacts of cases, while many have struggled to get tested at Christmas due to supply and demand issues.
The government would continue to monitor what goes on in the Covid data, but Johnson has said the Plan B restrictions in England are the correct and balanced approach.
“It has to balance the effect on people’s lives and livelihoods of blockages, which are painful, which take away people’s chances of life and cause a lot of social damage, damage to people’s mental health as well as damage to the economy, ”Johnson mentioned.
He said health services were moving on a “war footing” with plans to set up state-of-the-art coronavirus centers in hospitals across England in preparation for a possible wave of admissions.
Johnson added that the government was working to identify NHS trusts “most likely to need real military support, so that can be prepared now”.
Speaking alongside Johnson, England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty said the lateral flow tests provided “a very good guide, in fact, to whether anyone is at it. contagious moment “.
Asked about the possibility of shortening the self-isolation period for Covid cases, he said the current system, where people are released if they are negative on days six and seven of their 10-day isolation, was the Well.
Professor Whitty expected the number of infections to increase, but Omicron’s death rates would be lower than in other waves, while the booster shots offered “very important protection against hospitalization.”
The pressure on intensive care units was less than in previous waves, he said, but there was a lot of pressure on A&E and other hospital services.
Johnson said it was “absolutely heartbreaking” that up to 90% of people in intensive care with Covid have not had a booster and more than 60% have not received any vaccines, describing many of them as “dying needlessly”.
Responding to the Prime Minister’s press conference tonight, Labor’s Wes Streeting called on him to go “much further” to make sure tests are available to people who need them.
The shadow health secretary said: “The fact that we have doctors, nurses and students struggling to access tests this week is entirely because the government is sleeping behind the wheel over Christmas.
“The government must take control so that we can avoid the need for further restrictions.”
-BBC
