Trump cancels Jan 6 Mar-a-Lago event due to House committee’s ‘total bias and dishonesty’





Former President Donald Trump abruptly canceled his plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Trump had invited reporters to attend a provocative event at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was scheduled to criticize House Democrats for investigating his actions on January 6, 2020.

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the unselected Committee of Democrats on January 6, two failed Republicans and bogus news media, I am canceling the January 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago Thursday, ”Trump said in a statement. declaration.

“What has become increasingly evident to ALL is that LameStream media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms refused National Guard or National Guard requests to attend. DC Army on Capitol Hill. Their emails and correspondence with the Defense Ministry exist, but the media will not ask for this evidence, nor will they report the truth! Trump added.

“It’s the Democrats’ big cover-up committee and the media are complicit. Why did Adam “Shifty” Schiff forge and modify Congressman Jim Jordan’s statement without any consequences? Why won’t Crazy Nancy Pelosi provide her communications with the House Sergeant-at-Arms and House Administrative Director, or promise to keep those vital messages, which many believe she has already destroyed maybe illegally? “

Former President Donald Trumps was scheduled to hold a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Before the deadly riot, Trump told thousands of supporters near the White House that the election was “stolen” and urged them to march to Capitol Hill to support the objections filed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Against certification of key state voters.

Crowds then stormed the Capitol, sending lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to flee to safety and disrupting President Biden’s certification of the Electoral College victory.

A Democratic-led House committee is looking for Trump’s presidential records regarding the riot. Trump is suing to assert executive privilege over documents held by the National Archives.

Trump slams House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not asking for National Guard members during the Capitol riots.REUTERS / Leah Millis

The House voted last month to despise former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for refusing to testify before the committee about his activities during the riot.

Meadows delivered nearly 9,000 pages of emails and text messages before cutting contact. Those documents included desperate pleas from reporters, politicians and even Donald Trump Jr. asking Meadows to ask Trump to help calm the crowd.

Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon was indicted last month by a federal grand jury with two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify before the committee in the first such prosecution since 1983. Bannon was not an employee of the White House at the time of the riot.

Groups of protesters walk through an entrance to the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.Stephen Yang

If Republicans return to the House, they are expected to dissolve the select committee when they take office in January 2023.

According to a Reuters report, the FBI found no evidence that the riot was an attempted organized coup.

An analysis of a video by the Wall Street Journal found that members of the Proud Boys group were key players in sparking clashes with police, including helping to collapse an outer perimeter as Trump still spoke to a large audience. crowd near the White House.

Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt was shot and killed during the chaos and three other Trump supporters have died from medical emergencies. U.S. Capitol Police Officer BrianSicknick died of a stroke after battling rioters and several police officers, and at least one accused rioter later died by suicide.

House Democrats joined by 10 Republicans impeached Trump last January for allegedly inciting a riot. Trump was acquitted by the Senate by 57 to 43 votes, with seven Republicans convicting him below the constitutionally required two-thirds threshold.

