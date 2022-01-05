One more person has agreed to marry Donald Trump Jr.





He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for dad. Can I make it more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., the eldest of ex-President Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, have been engaged for a year, it seems. This news is more of an out feast for her nearly eight-karat ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret until she posted an Instagram post to wish him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at an event in the New Year in Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it looks like they even managed to catch a photoshoot with daddy! It was truly a happy birthday.

This certainly puts into context the quote Guilfoyle gave to a Hamptons public access television show on philanthropy last February, per Page Six. She said, were very committed and very much in love. He’s my darling. I already feel 100% married and committed to him. Being his wife would be something that I think would be fantastic.

Yes, being his wife would be something that I think would be fantastic. I don’t know about you, but I’m convinced! (The episode was scheduled to air last March, but it doesn’t appear on the shows’ YouTube page, which typically shows the episodes in their entirety.)

He was once married to Vanessa Trump. They finalized their divorce at the end of 2018, according to their joint declaration in early 2019. Guilfoyle was previously married to Eric Villency, heir to the movable heritage, and to the governor of California Gavin Newsom, who was then mayor of San Francisco. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle both have children from a previous marriage.

No word on the wedding date, but even if it’s a relatively long engagement, there’s probably nothing to worry about. Maybe they’re waiting for a politically auspicious time. Maybe they’re waiting for her to recover from the maniacal talk of the Republican National Convention so that she can put that energy into her wishes. Maybe they’re waiting for their favorite venue to open, but dad says Mar-a-Lago is booked until 2022.

They really deserve each other. No doubt that in 30 years, while they will be respectively the first boy and girl of the Sinking Republic of Florida, these two will still have only one relationship, under daddy, indivisible. And it is wonderful for them.

